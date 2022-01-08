ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Record-Breaking Porsche Sale Shows the Ascendancy of Online Auction Sites

By Alex Lauer
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen cars sell for record prices, you’d expect those sales to come from highly reputed auction houses like RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams or Mecum Auctions. However, the latest headline-making blue-chip sale has come from an online-native auction site, yet another signal of the rapidly changing landscape in the collector car...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Motorious

Proud Porsche 911 Carrera Stuns At Auction

Your Porsche collection isn't complete without this Carrera. Porsche is one of Germany’s leading brands in the sports car section of the automotive world for their consistent history of winning races with little more than some excellent engineering and a lot of grit. Of course, this incredible attitude towards the pure competition and blood-curdling speed of racing has led the brand to produce some of the world’s fastest road racing champions. Vehicles such as 911 are particularly iconic within the automotive world. It combines the sheer raw driving experience and performance of a true-blooded race car with the luxury and interior design of a classic German grand tourer.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

The Last Buick Grand National Built Has Only 33 Miles And It's For Sale

Few cars attain the mythical status enjoyed by the Buick Grand National. Based on GM's rear-wheel-drive G-body, the sinister black two-door was something of a sleeper back in the day, but that's partly why it became a legend. This particular car is literally the end of that era, and it will have a new owner in January 2022 when it crosses the auction block with Barrett-Jackson.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Class of 2022: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hagerty on Tuesday released its fifth annual "Bull Market" list of classic cars the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. These aren't new cars tipped to become future classics, or old cars that have already maxed out in value. Instead, they are older cars that have nearly bottomed out on the depreciation curve and are expected to attract more interest from collectors in the future. There's plenty of variety this year, too. Where else will you find a Ferrari and a Suzuki on the same list?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Classic Car Collection Is 1000 Vehicles Deep

This insane collection of classic cars boasts an insane number of vintage muscle cars!. Classic car collectors have become very verbal about their vast vehicular exploits in recent years because of the rise in social media and the ability to show off the best of the automotive world. This has led to the discovery of some of the most incredible vintage vehicles ever to see the sales floor, and it would appear that a new automotive adventure is made every day. Of course, some of these finds have been pretty crazy, with cars ranging from the early 1900s and even some insane supercars from the modern world. However, very few collections can brag about their quantity as much as this glorious location can with over 1000 vehicles from virtually every year in American automotive history.
CARS
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z28 Struts Its Stuff At Auction House

This insane pony car is the perfect addition to any enthusiast's collection of automotive history pieces. First-generation Camaros are America's most popular classic cars alongside cars like the Mustang, Chevelle, or Charger. Their incredible abundance, hard-to-beat styling, and competitive performance have made the Camaro one of the best-selling performance cars on the American domestic market for nearly half a century. With a wide variety of color, trim, and engine options, the Camaro is easily one of the most versatile vehicles to come out of the 1960s and continues to live up to its reputation to this day. Nowadays, these cars are more valuable than ever, so it might just be the right time to purchase one of these beasts of brutal speed.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Influential 1951 Hirohata Mercury custom headed to auction

An icon of the custom car era, Bob Hirohata's 1951 Mercury customized by the Barris shop, will go up for grabs at the Mecum Kissimmee (Florida) auction to be held Jan. 6-16. The rise of custom car culture paralleled hot rod culture in the post World War II period. Many shops in Southern California began customizing 1949-'51 Mercs, using the slab-sided bodies as blank canvases for their vision of what cars could be. Chopping the tops, channeling the bodies, and shaving the trim for a smoother look transformed what was otherwise deemed a frumpy design.
BUYING CARS
MySanAntonio

'The One': $295M Bel-Air Megamansion Set To Go Up for Auction

An outsized megamansion in Los Angeles has finally landed on the market. But how much will a buyer be willing to pay for this behemoth?. Known as “The One,” the Bel-Air estate is to be listed for $295 million. As part of the sales process, it will also head to an online auction in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Super-Rare Maserati 5000 GT Could Fetch $1 Million

Maserati has a rich and storied history full of interesting machines that have racing pedigree, beautiful design, or a blend of both. The automaker is currently undergoing a bit of a renaissance as it aims to revisit its glory days, but it has never forgotten the classic cars that brought its name to the elite decades ago. In fact, Maserati likes to reference its past in even its most forward-thinking machines like the Maserati GranTurismo Targa concept. That car references the gorgeous 5000 GT introduced in 1959, but if you'd rather have the real thing than a modern interpretation, you'd best register for Gooding & Company's Geared Online Scottsdale Edition auction.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Gorgeous White Ferrari SF90 Stradale Could Fetch $1.1 Million At Auction

Prolific car collector Michael Fux is selling his 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale at a Mecum Auctions event running from January 6-16. This SF90 Stradale immediately stands out from all others as it is finished in a shade dubbed Extracampionario White and also sports Scuderia Shields on the front fenders. Fux also ordered the hybrid supercar with silver five-spoke wheels complete with Red Prancing Horse center caps and red stripes. A number of exterior components, including the side air intakes, engine cover, rear diffuser, and side sills are also finished in exposed carbon fiber.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing Could Fetch $9 Million at Auction

There are cars. There are classic cars. And there are really classic cars. And then, in that tiny category, there are the “Holy cow, I don’t believe it” classic cars. If you’re after the latter, keep reading. RM Sotheby’s is offering an incredibly rare and award-winning 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing at The Arizona Biltmore on January 27. The road-ready production model is fashioned after the marque’s 1952 track assailant, the W194, and maintains its lightweight aluminum exterior in a silver-gray metallic. Known as chassis number 5500332, the coupe is number 13 of just 24 Alloy Gullwings that were produced...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rare 2018 Ford GT Looking For A New Owner At Mecum

This incredible feat of Ford engineering is on the hunt for a new owner who will push the limits of what it can do. In 1964 Ford was backed into a corner with Chevrolet on one side, growing competitive sales, and Ferrari on the other with their prowess in racing and humiliating business savvy. “Hank The Deuce” had been laughed at and used by Ferrari to get a better offer from an opposing buyer, and he was pissed. So, fueled by pure anger and American grit, the brand toppled the great Enzo Ferrari from the performance and racing innovation throne. This birthed the first Ford GT, and, over half a century later, it was finally revived once more like Ford’s flagship supercar. With such a rich history and tons of modern innovation under the hood, many people hope to get their hands on one of these current GTs. However, the low production numbers and high desirability makes these cars a scarce find, so you should consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

I remember hopping into a brand-new Ford GT back in 2005. It was red, low, quick and loud. There was a lot to like about that car. It felt brutally honest and a little raw, with none of the fussy details or delicate build of the era’s Italian supercars. It didn’t feel like parts would fall off, but it wasn’t like one of Germany’s rolling bank vaults, either. It just felt American. The engine was sublime, but booby-trapped. Forgetting it was supercharged, I planted my foot and did a pirouette in the middle of an intersection while attempting a left-hand...
BUYING CARS
The News-Gazette

Final farewell for Dallas & Co: Online auction underway

CHAMPAIGN — Here’s your chance to spice up your decor with a 13-foot robotic gorilla that roars and own your very own gargoyle. For Andy Dallas, parting with these and many more items from his landmark Champaign store, Dallas & Co. Costumes & Magic, is bittersweet. But the store has been closed for more than a year now, and it’s time to let the merchandise go, he said.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Independent

Rolls-Royce enjoys record sales

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars achieved a record year for sales in 2021, driven by the Ghost model.The BMW-owned firm said it delivered 5,586 cars last year, up 49% on 2020.The company said there was “high demand for all models”, particularly the Ghost and Cullinan.Bespoke commissions were also at record levels, Rolls-Royce said.A phenomenal yearTorsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-RoyceThe firm, based at Goodwood West Sussex is continuing to develop its first pure electric car, Spectre which is due to be released in the final three months of 2023.Chief executive Torsten Muller-Otvos described 2021 as “a phenomenal year” for Rolls-Royce.“We delivered more...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Smashes Record for Most Expensive BaT Sale

This 2005 Porsche Carrera GT is now the most expensive car ever to sell on the auction site Bring a Trailer. The selling price of just over $1.9 million beat the previous high by more than $400,000. To everyone who missed out on this Porsche, do not despair. Record-setting auction...
BUYING CARS

