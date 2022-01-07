COUNCIL FOR LICENSED CONVEYANCERS

Approximately 46% of total unrestricted revenue for the Town of Seabrook Island is derived from license fees that businesses pay to the Town, a mix of direct payments and distributions of receipts administered for select businesses (telecommunications and insurance businesses) by the Municipal Association of South Carolina. The South Carolina Business License Standardization Act, enacted in 2020, mandates that taxing jurisdictions that levy business license taxes comply with the provisions of the Standardization Act. Town Council approved Ordinance 2021-15 at the December 2021 Council meeting, ensuring compliance with the Standardization Act beginning with business license terms commencing May 1, 2022. The Town’s imposition of business license taxes derives from enabling the privilege of doing business within the jurisdiction of the Town; “business” is defined as “a calling, occupation, profession or activity engaged in with the object of gain, benefit or advantage”. Charitable organizations are exempt except for any for-profit revenue reported for federal income tax purposes (all as consistent with the Town’s Code of Ordinances prior to conforming to the Standardization Act). The Standardization Act brought required changes to timing of the year for a business license and to classifications of businesses for purposes of determining applicable license rates. The former required the Town to start a business license year on May 1 rather than January 1, a change that necessitated temporary extension of existing business licenses to the end of the first quarter of 2022. The latter necessitated the Town to adopt the North American Industry Classification System, a change from the Standard Industrial Classification System the Town was using when the Standardization Act was enacted. In addition to changes required by the Standardization Act, Town Council took the opportunity of revising business license regulations to amend its license tax rate schedule to align more closely with business license rates of other jurisdictions. In particular, Council chose to include differentiation of rates between businesses located within the Town and those located outside the Town, effectively increasing business license tax rates for business located outside the Town. The resulting business license tax rates are reflected in Figure A. Council expressly addressed Class 9.1 to accommodate sales of arts, crafts and the like at events and activities within the Town and Class 9.2 to accommodate Short-Term Rentals.
