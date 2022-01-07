ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian
About COUNCIL FOR LICENSED CONVEYANCERS

The CLC is the independent regulator of specialist conveyancing and probate lawyers. We play a vital role underpinning confidence in the property market that is a significant element of the British economy. As well as our core regulatory role of protecting consumers, we serve the public and commercial interest by supporting innovation and competition in the delivery of legal services.

The CLC has made great strides in recent years, streamlining processes, reshaping the staff team significantly and reducing the cost of regulation. We have a long-term strategy, delivery of which is overseen by the Council and which offers great scope to further improve the CLC’s performance as a forward-looking, risk focused regulator.

The Legal Services Board is our oversight regulator and recently gave a positive view in our most recent regulatory performance assessment. We are now in a stronger position than ever as we look for new ways to continue to develop our sectors of the legal services market through initiatives such as the CMA’s transparency expectations for consumer information and the ever-increasing digitisation of business activities.

