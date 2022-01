Former Federal Trade Commission official Maneesha Mithal has joined Wilson Sonsini’s privacy and cybersecurity practice as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Mithal most recently served as the associate director of the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection at the Federal Trade Commission. She led the negotiation of numerous privacy and data security settlements and managed the first litigated FTC decisions on cybersecurity, Wilson Sonsini said in a Monday announcement.

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO