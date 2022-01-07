Public Draft Rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program

Full Title: Updating Outmoded Political Programming and Record-Keeping Rules. Bureau(s): Media Relations, Office of Chairwoman Rosenworcel. This is not a final, adopted action. This has been circulated for tentative consideration by the Commission at its Open Meeting. The issues referenced and the Commission's ultimate resolution of those issues are subject to change.
Full Title: Connecting Tribal Libraries Through the E-Rate Program.
Full Title: Updating Equipment Authorization Rules.
New York State Launches Comprehensive Plan to Improve Broadband Access and Affordability for All New Yorkers. Connectivity Program Part of Governor’s State of the State Proposal for $1 Billion in New Broadband Investment Under the Governor’s ConnectALL Initiative, See Here. Over 2 Million Low-Income Families Can Benefit from...
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced his office is working to help build awareness about the new Affordable Connectivity Program, recently launched by the Federal Communications Commission. The new $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program has a long-term benefit that will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of Commissioners advises citizens that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program. The new long-term benefit will help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service. The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law.
The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday.
More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year.
In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.”
New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
Full Title: Empowering Broadband Consumers Through Transparency.
Full Title: Facilitating Better Use of 'White Space' Spectrum.
If its start is any indication, 2022 is going to be a busy and productive year at the FCC. We brought in New Year’s Day with the launch of the Affordable Connectivity Program—a historic $14.2 billion initiative to help millions of Americans pay for internet service—and a lot of snow in the DC area. Today, we are announcing a robust agenda for our January open meeting. Here’s what we’ve got lined up for later this month.
The City of Branson’s Public Works/Engineering Stormwater Division is conducting a public comment period concerning proposed changes to the City’s Stormwater Program and Stormwater Management Plan (SWMP) within the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS-4) service area from December 29, 2021, to January 28, 2022. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday that it will send unionization ballots to workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama on February 4. Ballots in the election, which is being re-run after the NLRB found Amazon interfered in the vote,...
Members of the public are invited to view and comment on a set of draft plans that have been submitted for consideration as part of Loudoun County’s local redistricting process. The 20 plans available for review were developed by staff, members of the public and board members. An online...
Fresh off of receiving an innovation award at ShowStoppers @ CES 2022, Iasha King, co-founder of SOLO Secure joined Cheddar to explain how its platforms, the GoSOLO app and the SOLO Backpackpacker device, helps improve personal safety for users. "People just don't know what's going on around them, so it's very important that you're using smart technology to provide them with what's going on," she said. "For example, if there has been an increase in robberies in a neighborhood, that's something that our technology would inform a user."
T-Mobile will join in on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through Assurance Wireless, its Lifeline Assistance brand. In its blog post, T-Mobile announced that households qualified for the program might be eligible to receive a discount on their internet service on certain plans. Eligible households may receive a $30 monthly discount and up to a $75 discount on tribal lands.
Full Title: Emergency Broadband Benefit Program; Affordable Connectivity Program. The Wireline Competition Bureau provides additional guidance about requirements for the upcoming Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) during the interim period until the Commission's ACP rules become effective. DA/FCC #: DA-21-1654. Docket/RM: 20-445, 21-450.
A draft of permanent rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program is circulating within the FCC and has been made public. The news came just days after the commission launched the program with interim rules, and the draft of the permanent rules shows no major changes from those interim rules. The...
