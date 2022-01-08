Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Bryan Edwards in his Week 18 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Bryan Edwards ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 18 when Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has 508 receiving yards on 30 receptions (54 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 31.8 yards per game.

Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chargers, 23.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Edwards has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers.

This week Edwards will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have surrendered 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Edwards' three receptions (on six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive