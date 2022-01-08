ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

By Data Skrive
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 18 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with tight end Jared Cook (87) after a successful two point conversion against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 per game) while completing 409 of 608 passes (67.3%), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
  • Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In three matchups against the Raiders, Herbert averaged 287.3 passing yards per game, 4.8 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw multiple TD passes in all of those outings against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders are giving up 225.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 yards per game) while going 71-for-104 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

