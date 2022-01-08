Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Justin Herbert in his Week 18 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) celebrates with tight end Jared Cook (87) after a successful two point conversion against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Before Justin Herbert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 per game) while completing 409 of 608 passes (67.3%), with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Chargers, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Herbert accounts for 50.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 98 of his 608 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In three matchups against the Raiders, Herbert averaged 287.3 passing yards per game, 4.8 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw multiple TD passes in all of those outings against the Raiders.

The Raiders are giving up 225.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 yards per game) while going 71-for-104 (68.3% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

