Public Health

Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a...

wincountry.com

Indian tax authorities seize $30 million in cash ahead of state elections

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states. The raids...
AFP

More than 100,000 march in France against Covid vaccine requirements

More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
The Independent

Romania tightens pandemic measures amid COVID-19 surge

Tighter pandemic measures came into force in Romania on Saturday as authorities hoped to quell sharply rising coronavirus cases amid concerns that the next virus wave could overstretch the country’s health care system.In mid-December, Romania was reporting fewer than a thousand COVID-19 infections a day, but over the past week, daily cases have surged to around 6,000. It is the highest number of infections since early November when cases were on the decline following a vicious fourth virus wave. Over the winter holiday period, hundreds of thousands of Romanians return home from other countries, many from the West, which...
The Independent

India begins booster shots and bans election rallies as Covid cases surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
UPI News

Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers. The rollout expands the country's limited double-booster effort launched last week for older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers amid the Omicron surge. "Omicron...
americanmilitarynews.com

2021: Coups, concentration camps, and creeping conflicts in Asia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The year 2021 opened and closed under the cloud of COVID-19, with countries in Southeast Asia experiencing more serious outbreaks after largely avoiding widespread infections and deaths during the first year of the pandemic. Populations across...
The Independent

‘Bulli Bai’: Outrage after Muslim women listed for ‘auction’ on app in India

For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
KEYT

Former PM tests positive as omicron cases rise in Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has tested positive for COVID-19, as case numbers hit new highs across the country and health officials warned that the real number of cases is likely much higher than testing shows. Turnbull, who was Prime Minister from 2015 to 2018, confirmed on Twitter he was isolating at home after a positive test. Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also tested positive a day earlier and is also isolating. Victoria state saw cases double overnight due to a new system that requires people to self-report positive cases identified by home testing.
Harvard Health

Seething populist anger and lessons for U.S. in German elections

As Americans reflect on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the first year of President Biden’s tenure, Michael Sandel says it’s time to understand the deep connections between the rise of populist anger in Western democratic countries and the long-held belief in meritocracy among elite members of those societies.
KEYT

Chile starts fourth vaccine dose as coronavirus cases rise

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile is implementing a fourth vaccination dose for some citizens as the number of daily coronavirus infections rises. President Sebastián Piñera was present on Monday when two adults with immunosuppression problems received a fourth vaccination for COVID-19 at a Santiago hospital. Piñera says Chile is applying a fourth dose early because the current daily infection rate of 4,000 coronavirus cases could rise to 10,000 or more. Vaccination with a fourth dose for the immunosuppressed will end on Feb. 7. Then the program will turn to people over 55 years old who had a third dose at least six months ago.
The Independent

Spanish PM calls for debate on treating COVID-19 as endemic

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that amid falling lethality rates for COVID-19, Spain wants European officials to consider whether to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system.The change would mean treating COVID-19 as an “endemic illness” rather than a pandemic, Sánchez said Monday, adding that deaths as a proportion of recorded cases have fallen dramatically since the initial onset of the pandemic.“I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, slowly, opening the debate at the technical level and at the level of health professionals, but...
Washington Post

Would Americans ever support a coup? 40 percent now say yes.

Recently, for the first time, the United States was added to a list of “backsliding democracies,” by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Other similar organizations have also reported that the United States’ democratic institutions have eroded. Former president Donald Trump’s effort to undermine...
