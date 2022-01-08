India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is considering whether to extend the detention of a 17-year-old Palestinian with a rare neuromuscular disorder. He has been held without charge for nearly a year in what Israel refers to as “administrative detention.” The use of administrative detention has galvanized demonstrations across the occupied West Bank as several adult prisoners have gone on hunger strike. Israel says the measure, which is rarely used for minors, is needed to prevent attacks. Rights groups say it denies Palestinians due process. The 17-year-old was detained in January 2021. He had a tumor removed from his lung in 2020 and suffers from myasthenia gravis, which can cause severe muscle fatigue.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 HOURS AGO