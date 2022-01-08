ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India restores foreign fund permit for Mother Teresa charity

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has allowed Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after blocking it saying the Catholic organization did not meet conditions...

