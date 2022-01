SUTHERLAND—The top topic at the last Sutherland City Council meeting of 2021 concerned the police car and on-call protocols, deciding on a short-term, trial-basis solution. New officer Derek Nixon lives in his hometown of Cherokee. He has said before he plans to eventually move to Sutherland, but for the time being, he still has the 20-minute drive into town. He asked the council during its Dec. 6 meeting if he could take the vehicle home with him so he can drive straight to the scene if he is needed.

