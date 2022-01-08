ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Free Fire: Flash is a new Turtle-like pet coming with the January 2022 update

By Amar Roy
gamingonphone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Fire offers various distinctive in-game features, one such fascinating component is Free Fire pets. Pets accompany the players on the battlefield, as every pet in Free Fire is added with a unique skill that helps with an additional advantage. Along with the new characters and features, Free Fire introduces a...

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingonphone.com

Free Fire: List of 50 best and funny Pet names you can choose

Free Fire is one of the unique battle royale games as it features many distinct contents in comparison with other BR games. It features various pets, each provided with unique abilities and also some real-life or anime collaboration characters in the game. Every pet in Free Fire has its unique pet name like Mr.Waggor, Beaston, Falco, Detective Panda, etc. Although, players can set their desirable names to the pets by following some simple steps. Here are 50 of the funniest, or punniest best Pet names you can choose in Free Fire.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Fire#Turtle#The Flash#Mobile Gaming#Shell#Leveldamage#Sec#The Advanced Server#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Google News
firstsportz.com

Top 5 Best Characters In Free Fire For January 2022

Garena Free Fire is the most popular title in the mobile battle royale genre with over a billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Here in this article, we will take a look at the top 5 best characters in Free Fire for January 2022. There are 44 characters in...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator releases new update featuring new skins, special offers and more

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator is a raising simulation game with stunning graphics and realistic gameplay where you can feed, train, play and dress up your favorite puppies. Moreover, this game features more than 64 breeds of dogs. My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator was globally released on July 28th, 2021, and has released an important game update on December 31st, 2021 featuring new skins, special offers, and more for the players.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
gamingonphone.com

Valor Legends: Eternity Guide: Tips to get more Runes easily in the game

Valor Legends is the latest strategy idle RPG by Century Games Pte. Ltd. The game lets players collect unique heroes to reclaim the Oasis. It will take a player on an amazing adventure in the Oasis to fight the Shadow forces. In the game, Runes are one of the crucial cornerstone elements of the gameplay that can make your heroes stronger and gain unique skills. However, the runes are unlocked way later in the game and get added to your combat system in the mid to end-game phase. In this Valor Legends guide, we will discuss how to get more Runes easily in the game and progress faster.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Graffiti Smash free codes and how to redeem them (January 2022)

Graffiti Smash is a unique new action game originally published by Bandai Namco and recently launched by Boltrend Games. Graffiti Smash is set in a dystopian society where surviving humans fight against mysterious entities to survive. The game’s easy-to-master controls, real-time online battles in the PvP mode along incredibly along well-written script have resulted in its immense rise to popularity. As a result, there are many free codes that the developers have provided for the players right now to redeem and get awesome rewards. This article will list all the available active free redeem codes in Graffiti Smash as of now and the rewards they give and also explain to you how you can redeem these codes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pocket Love is an upcoming cute simulation game from the makers of Adorable Home

Is coming out with its brand-new fun and addicting simulation upcoming game, Pocket Love. Incredibly touching and interesting gameplay awaits the players who are going to participate in the game. The player will manage a guy and a girl who must meet, fall in love with each other, create a strong family, buy a house, equip a cozy interior, get to know neighbors, and even have an adorable pet together. This game covers almost all aspects of life and recreates real realities in detail.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Gusion Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Gusion is one of the most popular heroes in Mobile Legends from the very beginning. He was quite a broken / overpowered hero for a long time. Developers nerfed or made some adjustments of skills several times. Despite all these nerf and adjustments, he is a very powerful and high-tier assassin in the current Meta. Although he is a very powerful hero, his difficulty level is high too. You need good aiming skills and fast reaction time with his skills to master him properly. In this hero guide, we will talk about Gusion in-depth and how you can play him like a pro in Mobile Legends.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Free Fire OB32 Update: Release Date, Leaks, And More

Garena introduces frequent OB patch updates to the mobile battle royale title Free Fire improving the title and presenting new characters and pets. Here in this article, we will take a look at Free Fire OB32 update release date, leaks and more. Developers introduce new OB patch update to fix...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG: New State January 2022 Update (0.9.23) Patch Notes

PUBG: New State is the futuristic battle-royale game developed by Krafton. After a very shaky start, the game seems to have been fixed itself and has started giving some good updates. The game developers are also very keen on user feedback and improving the game based on that. The Patch Notes for the January 2022 Update are out in PUBG: New State and look very interesting. The developers said that major changes to the game will be coming this month on their New Year post. Here are the Patch Notes of the PUBG: New State January 2022 update.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Major Dyson Sphere Program Update Coming January 20th

Dyson Sphere Program has been chugging along ever since it became a Steam Weekly Top Seller when it was first released on Steam's Early Access Program in January 2021. How much did it sell the first week? A cool 200,000 copies, which is a great result for any title that's not AAA. Since then, new systems and updates have come steadily, with the aforementioned first anniversary Dyson Sphere Program update right around the corner.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

PUBG New State: How to get Bella character appearance for free

In its latest story mission update, PUBG New State has brought in Bella, a brand new character who is unlockable via the designated story missions in the game. Here we will be going through how to get the Bella character appearance by completing the missions in PUBG New State. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: How the new items have affected the current meta

Ever since the release of one of the most content-heavy patches in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang back in June 2021 as part of the game’s Project NEXT, many new items and skills that were introduced during the patch have been brought into the spotlight for many players. Changes have been made to the equipment, as well as some brand new equipment introduced into the game. There are minor changes to some equipment, and major changes to others, but overall, some adjustments to builds and play styles are necessary to ensure that players are still performing at the optimal level on the battlefield. In this exclusive editorial article, we will be taking a look into how these new items have affected the most effective tactics available (meta) in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, as well as everything you need to know about all the new changes introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How To Top-Up Diamonds In Free Fire Using GamesKharido For January 2022?

Free Fire offers tons of exclusive costume bundles and gun skins in the game for players to claim using ‘Diamonds‘ from the in-game store. Here in this article, we will take a look at how to top-up diamonds in Free Fire using GamesKharido for January 2022. Diamonds play...
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy