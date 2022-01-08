Free Fire: Flash is a new Turtle-like pet coming with the January 2022 update

Ever since the release of one of the most content-heavy patches in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang back in June 2021 as part of the game’s Project NEXT, many new items and skills that were introduced during the patch have been brought into the spotlight for many players. Changes have been made to the equipment, as well as some brand new equipment introduced into the game. There are minor changes to some equipment, and major changes to others, but overall, some adjustments to builds and play styles are necessary to ensure that players are still performing at the optimal level on the battlefield. In this exclusive editorial article, we will be taking a look into how these new items have affected the most effective tactics available (meta) in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, as well as everything you need to know about all the new changes introduced.

