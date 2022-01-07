ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using an age-structured COVID-19 epidemic model and data to model virulence evolution in Wuhan, China

J Biol Dyn. 2022 Dec;16(1):14-28. doi: 10.1080/17513758.2021.2020916. COVID-19 is a disease caused by infection with the virus 2019-nCoV, a single-stranded RNA virus. During the infection and transmission processes, the virus evolves and...

Nature.com

Data based model for predicting COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in metropolis

There is an ongoing need for scientific analysis to help governments and public health authorities make decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. This article presents a methodology based on data mining that can offer support for coping with epidemic diseases. The methodological approach was applied in SÃ£o Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus, the cities in Brazil with the most COVID-19 deathsÂ until the first half of 2021. We aimed to predict the evolution of COVID-19 in metropolises and identify air quality and meteorological variables correlated with confirmed cases and deaths. The statistical analyses indicated the most important explanatory environmental variables, while the cluster analyses showed the potential best input variables for the forecasting models. The forecast models were built by two different algorithms and their results have been compared. The relationship between epidemiological and environmental variables was particular to each of the three cities studied. Low solar radiation periods predicted in Manaus can guide managers to likely increase deaths due to COVID-19. In SÃ£o Paulo, an increase in the mortality rate can be indicated by drought periods. The developed models can predict new cases and deaths by COVID-19 in studied cities. Furthermore, the methodological approach can be applied in other cities and for other epidemic diseases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Assessing the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the Chinese adults using a generalized vaccine hesitancy survey instrument

Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2021 Nov 2;17(11):4005-4012. doi: 10.1080/21645515.2021.1953343. The objectives of this study were to determine coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination hesitancy and influencing factors in China, while broadening the applicability of the Vaccine Hesitancy Scale (VHS). A cross-sectional survey was conducted in China from 4th to 26th February 2021. Convenience sampling method was adopted to recruit participants. A total of 2,361 residents filled out the questionnaire. Confirmatory factor analysis was used on the validation set to confirm the latent structure that resulted from the exploratory factor analysis, which was conducted on the construction set. Multiple linear regression model analyses were used to identify significant associations between the identified the revised version of VHS subscales and hypothesized explanatory variables. Two subscales were identified within the VHS through data analysis, including “lack of confidence in the need for vaccines” and “aversion to the risk of side effects.” The results indicated that the hesitancy of the participants in our sample was both driven the two mainly aspects. In addition, more than 40% of the participants expressed hesitation in half of the items in VHS. This study characterized COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in China, and identified disparities in vaccine hesitancy by socio-demographic groups and knowledge about the vaccine. Knowledge of the vaccine was statistically linked to respondents’ answers to the clustered ‘lack of confidence’ and ‘risks perception’ items. Our results characterize Chinese citizens’ COVID-19 vaccine concerns and will inform targeted health communications.
WORLD
Nature.com

The impact of temperature on the transmissibility potential and virulence of COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan

Assessing the impact of temperature on COVID-19 epidemiology is critical for implementing non-pharmaceutical interventions. However, few studies have accounted for the nature of contagious diseases, i.e., their dependent happenings. We aimed to quantify the impact of temperature on the transmissibility and virulence of COVID-19 in Tokyo, Japan, employing two epidemiological measurements of transmissibility and severity: the effective reproduction number (\(R_{t}\)) and case fatality risk (CFR). We estimated the \(R_{t}\) and time-delay adjusted CFR and to subsequently assess the nonlinear and delayed effect of temperature on \(R_{t}\) and time-delay adjusted CFR. For \(R_{t}\) at low temperatures, the cumulative relative risk (RR) at the first temperature percentile (3.3Â Â°C) was 1.3 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1"“1.7). As for the virulence to humans, moderate cold temperatures were associated with higher CFR, and CFR also increased as the temperature rose. The cumulative RR at the 10th and 99th percentiles of temperature (5.8Â Â°C and 30.8Â Â°C) for CFR were 3.5 (95%Â CI: 1.3"“10.0) and 6.4 (95%Â CI: 4.1"“10.1). Our results suggest the importance to take precautions to avoid infection in both cold and warm seasons to avoid severe cases of COVID-19. The results and our proposed approach will also help in assessing the possible seasonal course of COVID-19 in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

A comparative analysis of the first and second COVID-19 wave in Italy: evaluation of mortality in the Infectious Disease Unit of Genoa University Hospital

New Microbiol. 2021 Oct;44(4):245-247. This retrospective study describes demographics and outcomes of adult patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection admitted to our ward during the first wave (from February 25 to May 30, 2020) and during the second wave (from August 5 to November 30, 2020). The primary study objective was to evaluate overall in-hospital mortality, which was 21.1% (60/285) vs 10.3% (27/261) (p=.0006). This study seems to corroborate and expand the concept that the second wave of COVID-19 was less deadly than the first. Despite some limitations, the clinical and managerial experience gained during the first wave trained us to handle and control the second one.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Predicting the future of COVID with a computational model

Efforts to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 may benefit from a new analytical tool developed by a team led by biologists at Boston College, who report their computer simulation of molecular interactions can predict mutations of the virus and help develop insights into future variants of concern before they emerge.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Exploring the Local Determinants of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and Control via an Exposure-Based Model

Environ Sci Technol. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.1021/acs.est.1c05633. Online ahead of print. A simulation model was developed aimed at assisting local public health authorities in exploring strategies for the suppression of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A mechanistic modeling framework is utilized based on the daily airborne exposure of individuals defined in terms of inhaled viruses. Comparison of model outputs and observed data confirms that the model can generate realistic patterns of secondary cases. In the example investigated, the highest risk of being newly infected was among young adults, males, and people living in large households. Among risky occupations are food preparation and serving, personal care and service, sales, and production-related occupations. Results also show a pattern consistent with superspreading with 70% of initial cases who do not transmit at all while 13.4% of primary cases contribute 80% of secondary cases. The impacts of school closure and masking on the synthetic population are very small, but for students, school closure resulted in more time at home and increased secondary cases among them by over 25%. Requiring masks at schools decreased the case count by 80%. We conclude that the simulator can be useful in exploring local intervention scenarios and provides output useful in assessing the confidence that might be placed on its predictions.
SCIENCE
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
SCIENCE

