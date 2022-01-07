ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dental service: A narrative review

Dent Med Probl. 2021 Oct-Dec;58(4):539-544. doi: 10.17219/dmp/137758. This article describes what changes have had to be made to the functioning of dental practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how the pandemic has affected dental staff. Dentists are at high risk of...

Association of vitamin D status with COVID-19 and its severity : Vitamin D and COVID-19: a narrative review

Rev Endocr Metab Disord. 2022 Jan 4. doi: 10.1007/s11154-021-09705-6. Online ahead of print. Vitamin D is associated with biological activities of the innate and adaptive immune systems, as well as inflammation. In observational studies, an inverse relationship has been found between serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) concentrations and the risk or severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Several mechanisms have been proposed for the role of vitamin D in COVID-19, including modulation of immune and inflammatory responses, regulation of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, and involvement in glucose metabolism and cardiovascular system. Low 25(OH)D concentrations might predispose patients with COVID-19 to severe outcomes not only via the associated hyperinflammatory syndrome but also by worsening preexisting impaired glucose metabolism and cardiovascular diseases. Some randomized controlled trials have shown that vitamin D supplementation is beneficial for reducing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 RNA positivity but not for reducing intensive care unit admission or all-cause mortality in patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19. Current evidence suggests that taking a vitamin D supplement to maintain a serum concentration of 25(OH)D of at least 30 ng/mL (preferred range 40-60 ng/mL), can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 and its severe outcomes, including mortality. Although further well designed studies are warranted, it is prudent to recommend vitamin D supplements to people with vitamin D deficiency/insufficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic according to international guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Urologic Oncology Surgery: Implications for Moving Forward

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 29;11(1):171. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010171. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the destruction of routine hospital services globally, leading to an increase in the backlog of elective surgery cases. The aim of the study was to retrospectively investigate the pandemic’s impact on the urologic oncology surgical activity of a high-volume center located in Milan, Italy. The number and type of procedures performed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic was evaluated using 2019 data as control. Waiting times for each surgical procedure were compared, on a bimonthly basis, between the two different years. Overall, a 26.7% reduction in the number of urologic oncology surgeries between 2019 and 2020 was observed (2019: 720, 2020: 528). Both the main indication for surgery and the type of procedure performed significantly differed between 2019 and 2020 (all p < 0.0001), with a decrease in the number of radical prostatectomies and an increase in the number of radical cystectomies and radical nephrectomies/nephroureterectomies performed in 2020. Waiting time decreased by 20% between 2019 and 2020, with the most significant reduction seen after the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic (July-October 2020), in particular for partial nephrectomy and radical prostatectomy, possibly due to the underdiagnosis of cases. In conclusion, in accordance with recommendations by international urological societies on prioritization strategies for oncological procedures, a higher proportion of surgeries for high-risk tumors was performed in 2020 at our center at the expense of procedures for lower risk diseases; however, future implications for patients’ prognosis still need to be determined.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Early impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on promotion of infant activity, strength and communication: A qualitative exploration

Acta Psychol (Amst). 2021 Dec 22;222:103480. doi: 10.1016/j.actpsy.2021.103480. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Fostering physical activity, muscle strengthening and communication skills in diverse environments are vital to ensuring healthy infant development; however, promotion of these skills may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the purpose of this study was to explore healthcare workers, parents and childcare providers’ perceptions of the pandemic’s influence on how they engage with infants to promote physical activity, muscle strength and communication.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hospital Onset Bloodstream Infections (HOBSI) at a Large Health System

Am J Infect Control. 2021 Dec 28:S0196-6553(21)00852-X. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2021.12.018. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact leading to increases in healthcare-associated infections, particularly bloodstream infections (BSI). METHODS: We evaluated the impact of COVID-19 in 69 US hospitals on BSIs before and during the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Researchers in 2020: A Qualitative Study of Events to Inform Mitigation Strategies

Front Public Health. 2021 Nov 24;9:741223. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.741223. eCollection 2021. Introduction: The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on global health systems and economies. With ongoing and future challenges posed to the field due to the pandemic, re-examining research priorities has emerged as a concern. As part of a wider project aiming to examine research priorities, here we aimed to qualitatively examine the documented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer researchers. Materials and Methods: We conducted a literature review with the aim of identifying non-peer-reviewed journalistic sources and institutional blog posts which qualitatively documented the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer researchers. We searched on 12th January 2021 using the LexisNexis database and Google, using terms and filters to identify English-language media reports and blogs, containing references to both COVID-19 and cancer research. The targeted search returned 751 results, of which 215 articles met the inclusion criteria. These 215 articles were subjected to a conventional qualitative content analysis, to document the impacts of the pandemic on the field of cancer research. Results: Our analysis yielded a high plurality of qualitatively documented impacts, from which seven categories of direct impacts emerged: (1) COVID measures halting cancer research activity entirely; (2) COVID measures limiting cancer research activity; (3) forced adaptation of research protocols; (4) impacts on cancer diagnosis, cases, and services; (5) availability of resources for cancer research; (6) disruption to the private sector; and (7) disruption to supply chains. Three categories of consequences from these impacts also emerged: (1) potential changes to future research practice; (2) delays to the progression of the field; and (3) potential new areas of research interest. Discussion: The COVID-19 pandemic had extensive practical and economic effects on the field of cancer research in 2020 that were highly plural in nature. Appraisal of cancer research strategies in a post-COVID world should acknowledge the potential for substantial limitations (such as on financial resources, limited access to patients for research, decreased patient access to cancer care, staffing issues, administrative delays, or supply chain issues), exacerbated cancer disparities, advances in digital health, and new areas of research related to the intersection of cancer and COVID-19.
CANCER
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Had Rough Impact On Pharmacists, Only Intensified By Omicron Variant

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 testing, vaccines, prescriptions – during this almost two-year pandemic, pharmacy workers are carrying a heavy load, and the stress is showing. As CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray reported, Walgreens said they have had to add extra shifts so pharmacists can do more COVID-19 testing – including enhancing their technology to reduce workloads.
CHICAGO, IL
Providers at a Midwestern Academic System Report a Positive Experience with Telehealth During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Telemed J E Health. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/tmj.2021.0410. Online ahead of print. Introduction: Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been rapid expansion in the use of telehealth. As a result, many providers who had no prior experience using telehealth are now using it to provide patient care. The goal of this study was to survey health care providers on a wide range of telehealth topics including their experiences examining and connecting with patients digitally, identifying which types of patients may be best suited to telehealth, and identifying technical and logistical areas for improvement when using telehealth. Methods: Physicians and advanced practice providers (n = 944) at a large midwestern academic system were invited to complete an anonymous online survey during a 2-week period in October 2020. Results: Surveys, completed and analyzed (n = 178), indicated 86.6% of respondents felt confident in their clinical assessment, and 86.1% felt they formed an adequate personal connection with the patient in the majority of telehealth visits. A majority (58.5%) of providers felt telehealth was not effective for new patients, but 83% of providers felt it was effective for providing care to established patients. Respondents identified several areas for technological improvement including issues with video (27.5%) and audio (16.8%) quality. In 24.4% of visits, these technology issues were severe enough providers needed to convert an audiovisual appointment to telephone. Conclusions: Provider experience with telehealth has largely been positive at our institution. Although telehealth may not be appropriate for new patients, providers did feel it was an effective means of providing care for established patients. To continue improving the quality of telehealth, a multiteam approach should be considered, including members of technology and clinical operations teams working closely with those providers experienced in telehealth.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Training Initiative Program for Residents Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Township of Franklin has partnered with Somerset Community Action Program and Raritan Valley College to create a Job Training Program Initiative. If you are interested in changing your future we are here to help. The Township will provide access to that new future by paying your tuition, supplies for...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Review of Clinical Performance of Serology Based Commercial Diagnostic Assays for Detection of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Antibodies

Viral Immunol. 2022 Jan 10. doi: 10.1089/vim.2020.0313. Online ahead of print. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, which caused the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic as declared by the World Health Organization, has created havoc worldwide. The highly transmissible infection can be contained only by accurate diagnosis, quarantining, and exercising social distancing. Therefore, quick and massive deployment of SARS-CoV-2 testing plays a crucial role in the identification and isolation of infected patients. Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction is the gold standard for COVID-19 detection; however, it needs expertise, facilities, and time. Hence, for the ease of population-wide screening, serology-based diagnostic assays were introduced. These can help determine the prevalence of infection, understand the epidemiology of the disease, and assist in suitable public health interventions while being user-friendly and less time consuming. Although serological testing kits in markets soared, their sensitivity and specificity were questioned in reports from different parts of the world. In this article, we have reviewed 40 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE-approved clinically evaluated serological kits (8 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay [ELISA] kits, 10 chemiluminescent immunoassay [CLIA] kits, and 22 lateral flow immunoassay [LFIA] kits) for their sensitivity and specificity and discussed the apparent reasons behind their performance. We observed appreciable sensitivity in the kits detecting total antibodies compared to the kits targeting single isotype antibodies. Tests that determined antibodies against nucleocapsid protein were found to be more sensitive and those detecting antibodies against spike protein were found to have greater specificity. This study was conducted to help the decision-making while acquiring antibody kits and concurrently to be mindful of their shortcomings.
SCIENCE
COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. CASE COUNT: As of Jan. 7, 2022, more than 58.4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 833,000 deaths have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University. Among children, nearly 7.9 million cases, have been reported as of Dec. 30, according to AAP data. VACCINATIONS: About 62.4% of the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Impact of lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic on physical activity and arrhythmia burden in heart failure patients

Pacing Clin Electrophysiol. 2022 Jan 8. doi: 10.1111/pace.14443. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Restricted outdoor activity during COVID-19 related lockdown may accelerate heart failure (HF) progression and thereby increase cardiac arrhythmias. We analyzed the impact of March/April 2020 lockdown on physical activity and arrhythmia burden in HF patients treated with cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices with daily, automatic remote monitoring (RM) function.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on drug-related problems and pharmacist interventions in geriatric acute care units

Ann Pharm Fr. 2021 Dec 27:S0003-4509(21)00188-7. doi: 10.1016/j.pharma.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To assess and compare the pharmaceutical analysis on drug management in a geriatric acute care unit prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. METHODS: This was a single-centre, retrospective, and comparative cohort study. All Pharmacist Interventions (PIs)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on EMS agencies in Allegany County

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — Scott Lanphier has been working with Medical Transport Service in Wellsville for 15 years, where he is currently the service’s operations manager. MTS serves Allegany County, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lanphier says the amount of transports have been trending up.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity among adolescents in the USA during the COVID-19 pandemic

Prev Med Rep. 2022 Feb;25:101685. doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2021.101685. Epub 2021 Dec 27. This study aimed to evaluate adolescents’ moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity (MVPA) during the COVID-19 pandemic with regards to sociodemographic characteristics and determine mental health and resiliency factors associated with MVPA among a diverse national sample of adolescents ages 10-14 years. Data were collected during the pandemic in May 2020 from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study (ABCD, N = 5,153), a national prospective cohort study in the U.S. MVPA was quantified as the product of reported duration and frequency (hours per week), which was further summarized as the proportion meeting age-appropriate 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. A similar estimate was generated using MVPA data collected prior to the pandemic. Mental health and resiliency measures were collected during the pandemic. Regression models examined associations between mental health or resiliency measures and MVPA during the pandemic. Median MVPA was 2 h per week (IQR 0, 6). Overall, the percentage of the cohort meeting MVPA guidelines decreased from 16.1% (pre-pandemic) to 8.9% (during the pandemic). Racial/ethnic minority adolescents and adolescents from lower socioeconomic backgrounds were significantly less likely to meet MVPA guidelines during the pandemic. Poorer mental health, COVID-related worry, and stress were associated with lower MVPA, while more social support and coping behaviors were associated with higher MVPA during the pandemic. In this large, national sample of adolescents, the proportion of those meeting MVPA Guidelines was lower during the COVID-19 pandemic, with significant disparities by race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status. Interventions to promote social support and coping behaviors may improve MVPA levels among adolescents during the pandemic.
FITNESS
Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics Research to Fight COVID-19: An Expert Review on Hopes and Challenges

OMICS. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1089/omi.2021.0182. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 infection is a systemic disease and a major planetary health burden. While SARS-CoV-2 impacts host biology extensively, our knowledge of these alterations from a systems perspective remains incomplete. Moreover, there is currently only a limited description of this systemic disease. For precision diagnosis and treatment of SARS-CoV-2, multiomics technologies and systems science research offer significant prospects. This expert review offers a critical analysis of the prospects and challenges of the emerging mass spectrometry-based proteomics approaches to the study of COVID-19 as seen through a systems medicine lens. We also discuss the ways in which proteomics is poised to offer hope for diagnostics and therapeutics innovation on SARS-CoV-2 infection as the disease transitions from a pandemic to an endemic disease, and thus further challenging the health systems and services worldwide in the coming decade. Proteomics is an important high-throughput technology platform to achieve a functional overview of the ways in which COVID-19 changes host biology, and hence, can help identify possible points of entry for innovation in medicines and vaccines, among others.
SCIENCE
Prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies among dental teams in Germany

Clin Oral Investig. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.1007/s00784-021-04363-z. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: During the corona pandemic, dental practices temporarily closed their doors to patients except for emergency treatments. Due to the daily occupational exposure, the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission among dentists and their team is presumed to be higher than that in the general population. This study examined this issue among dental teams across Germany.
WORLD
Exploring the Local Determinants of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission and Control via an Exposure-Based Model

Environ Sci Technol. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.1021/acs.est.1c05633. Online ahead of print. A simulation model was developed aimed at assisting local public health authorities in exploring strategies for the suppression of SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A mechanistic modeling framework is utilized based on the daily airborne exposure of individuals defined in terms of inhaled viruses. Comparison of model outputs and observed data confirms that the model can generate realistic patterns of secondary cases. In the example investigated, the highest risk of being newly infected was among young adults, males, and people living in large households. Among risky occupations are food preparation and serving, personal care and service, sales, and production-related occupations. Results also show a pattern consistent with superspreading with 70% of initial cases who do not transmit at all while 13.4% of primary cases contribute 80% of secondary cases. The impacts of school closure and masking on the synthetic population are very small, but for students, school closure resulted in more time at home and increased secondary cases among them by over 25%. Requiring masks at schools decreased the case count by 80%. We conclude that the simulator can be useful in exploring local intervention scenarios and provides output useful in assessing the confidence that might be placed on its predictions.
SCIENCE
The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life of adults visiting emergency departments and primary care settings in Alberta

Can J Public Health. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.17269/s41997-021-00606-4. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To examine the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health-related quality of life (HRQL) of adults visiting emergency departments (ED) and primary care (PC) settings in Alberta, Canada, and explore whether this impact varies across demographic subgroups.
PUBLIC HEALTH

