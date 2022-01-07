ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Australian living guidelines for the clinical care of people with COVID-19: What worked, what didn't and why, a mixed methods process evaluation

PLoS One. 2022 Jan 7;17(1):e0261479. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261479. eCollection 2022. INTRODUCTION: The Australian National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce is producing living, evidence-based, national guidelines for treatment of people with COVID-19 which are updated each week. To continually improve the process and outputs of the Taskforce, and inform future living guideline development, we...

