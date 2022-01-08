Bollywood mourns demise of legendary actor Sidney Poitier

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Bollywood stars such as Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor among others are remembering legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94. The first Black actor to win an Academy Award, Sidney Poitier was an inspiration to many. The Bahamian actor has played...

StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
IndieWire

Sidney Poitier Dies: Hollywood Trailblazer, Activist, and Oscar Winner Was 94

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist, and Hollywood trailblazer, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell out of the Bahamas, where Poitier held dual citizenship. Representatives for Poitier did not immediately return IndieWire’s request for comment. Poitier broke the color barrier in Hollywood. Rising to superstar status in an industry that has forever been controlled on both sides of the camera by primarily white men, he was an actor, director, and producer who completely shifted perceptions of race that had long been held, prior to his arrival, by both audiences and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
AFP

Pioneering movie star Sidney Poitier dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond. The first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones," Poitier won his groundbreaking Oscar six years later for "Lilies of the Field."
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier’s Family Calls Him “Our Guiding Light” in Loving Tribute

Sidney Poitier’s family is sharing heartfelt memories of the star after his death Thursday night at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 94. In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, his relatives described their grief following the Oscar winner’s passing. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now,” the statement read. “We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends.” The message praised the actor, whose accomplished career included such memorable films as Lilies of the Field, Guess Who’s Coming to...
The Independent

Sidney Poitier: The charming trailblazer who continually challenged stereotypes

If you want to know what white middle-class America made of Sidney Poitier, a good place to start is with the reception the Manhattan socialites played by Stockard Channing and Donald Sutherland give to Will Smith’s con artist in the movie of hit play Six Degrees of Separation (1993). Smith plays Paul, a stranger who turns up at their door, saying that he has just been mugged and claiming he is Poitier’s son. They’re delighted by him. He is urbane, charming, well-educated... just like his dad – and seemingly possesses no threat to them. They’re only too delighted to lavish...
sacramentosun.com

Halle Berry remembers 'decades of friendship' with Sidney Poitier

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Members from the film fraternity are mourning the demise of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who died recently at the age of 94. Remembering her decades of friendship with Sidney, Oscar winner Halle Berry also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Halle Berry, the...
sacramentosun.com

Oprah Winfrey producing documentary about late star Sidney Poitier

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is producing a documentary at Apple about the cinematic trailblazer Sidney Poitier, who died on Thursday at the age of 94. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the project will be executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Reginald Hudlin will...
sacramentosun.com

'He was ahead of everybody': Lee Grant reflects on legacy of Sidney Poitier

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): Actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant, who directed a documentary about the late legendary actor Sidney Poitier, recently reflected on the legacy he created for the future generation to follow. The Hollywood Reporter recently obtained excerpts from an interview of Grant where she shared how...
