In 2020 and 2021, the global real estate market experienced a rapid surge as homeowners rushed to buy and sell their homes amidst the ongoing pandemic after spending months cooped up living and working inside. It was the US city of Boston in Massachusetts, however, that experienced the most upheaval as the capital raced to build more homes in an attempt to cater to growing demand from both current residents and brand-new visitors. If you are interested in what triggered Boston’s real estate boom that is ongoing today, continue reading to find out everything you need to know.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO