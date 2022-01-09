ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Italian bank BPER improves offer for Carige -sources

By Andrea Mandala
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t0nGK_0dgDeO8x00

MILAN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy's fifth-largest bank BPER Banca (EMII.MI) has improved its offer for ailing peer Carige (CRGI.MI) to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia (CAGR.PA), two sources close to the matter said on Sunday.

Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and demanded a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital injection from the depositor protection fund (FITD) that owns the Genoa-based lender following a 2019 industry-financed bailout. read more

That sum exceeded the 700 million euros the FITD, which is financed by Italian banks, was allowed to spend based on the previous year's contributions by members.

After the fund rejected BPER's initial offer, the Italian arm of France's Credit Agricole filed its own proposal for Carige requesting a lower capital injection, sources had previously told Reuters.

However, BPER remained the favoured bidder with Italian institutions keen to see the country's mid-tier lenders tie up. In addition, some FITD members were wary of further expansion by Credit Agricole Italia, which last year acquired small regional bank Creval for 1 billion euros.

Newspapers Il Messaggero and Il Sole 24 Ore on Friday reported that U.S. fund Cerberus was also in the running. Cerberus declined to comment.

Late on Saturday BPER's board approved a new proposal for Carige with a reduced capital request and better terms for a takeover bid, the two sources said. BPER declined to comment.

Daily Il Messagero reported on Saturday that BPER would ask for just 600 million euros from FITD.

The fund, which owns 80% of Carige after spending 600 million euros to rescue it, on Thursday said its steering committee was expected to select a bidder at a meeting on Monday to enter exclusive negotiations. read more

To ease a sale of Carige and solve a long-standing banking headache, Rome has lined up tax incentives worth some 400 million euros.

If the deal with FITD goes through, BPER said last month that it would begin a mandatory takeover offer on the remaining capital of Carige for 0.80 euros per share.

BPER is now ready to pay a higher takeover price, sources said, after shares in Carige rose nearly a third since mid-December to close to 0.885 euros on Friday.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za and Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Enel sees IPO of grid services business in 2023 - CEO to paper

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel plans to list its grid services business in 2023, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Thursday. Enel will find an industrial partner for the new company, dubbed Gridspertise, this year, Starace added.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's Countryside Properties falls on CEO exit, first-quarter outlook

(Adds detail on review, share milestone) Jan 13 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Countryside Properties said on Thursday its Chief Executive Officer Iain McPherson will step down immediately and warned its first-quarter performance was below expectations, sending its shares down 18%. Chairman John Martin will stand in as interim CEO and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#Newspapers#Bper Banca#Italian#Credit Agricole Italia#Il Sole 24 Ore#Daily Il Messagero
Reuters

Intertrust misses targets as attrition rates hurt productivity

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Dutch financial services company Intertrust (INTER.AS) said on Thursday its full-year underlying revenue growth fell short of its expectations, leading to a miss in core profit margin. The group, which offers administrative services for companies setting up branches and entities in various jurisdictions, blamed a decline...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Switzerland tests digital currency payments with top investment banks

ZURICH, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s central bank has successfully used digital currency to settle transactions involving five commercial banks, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday, the latest trial of the technology in wholesale markets. The trial, called Project Helvetia, could bring the introduction of central bank digital...
MARKETS
Reuters

French firm Crypto Blockchain Industries announces new products

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries, whose shares have rallied since their stock market listing last year, announced on Thursday a new range of products, saying it would develop AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will launch in summer 2022. Last November,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Reuters

Singapore buyout fund Novo Tellus' SPAC files for $111 mln local IPO

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Southeast Asian industrial technology buyout fund Novo Tellus Capital Partners will open the books for its S$150 million ($111.4 million) IPO on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter said. Separately, last week Vertex Technology, a SPAC...
WORLD
The Independent

Europe gas crisis hinges on cold, high prices luring supply

Europe’s natural gas crisis isn't letting up. Reserves are low. Prices are high. Utility customers are getting hit with higher bills. Major Russian supplier Gazprom isn't selling gas like it used to. It all raises the question: How exactly is Europe which imports most of its energy, going to make it through the winter without a gas disaster, especially if the season turns out to be colder or longer than usual?Here's how the European Union home to 447 million people, will try to deal with the crisis: THE PROBLEM IS LOW STORAGE LEVELS: Utilities turn to gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France slightly eases COVID travel protocols for trips from UK

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - France announced on Thursday that it was slightly easing COVID-19 protocols for travellers from Britain, saying that the proof of an essential reason for the trip and a requirement to self-isolate upon arrival would no longer be required. The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test,...
TRAVEL
u.today

Major Italian Bank Backtracks on Crypto Ban

Milan-headquartered banking group UniCredit, which boasts 811.1 billion euros in total assets, has denied prohibiting its customers from trading cryptocurrencies, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The banking behemoth says that there has been a "misunderstanding." It also confirms that it does not invest in cryptocurrency either on behalf...
MARKETS
Reuters

Italy's UniCredit looking at Russia's Otkritie Bank-source

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s No.2 bank UniCredit is among lenders interested in Russia’s Otkritie Bank which is opening up its books to suitors, a person familiar with the matter said. The news was first reported by Bloomberg News. Otkritie Bank is owned by Russia’s central bank...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK finance reigns in Europe despite Brexit fallout

One year after Britain's formal exit from the European Union, London's powerful City financial sector still reigns on the continent despite losing key business and bankers to rival hubs. London has over the past year lost out to rivals on equity trading, struggling to recover ground after a hammering triggered immediately after Britain's EU exit.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Carige owner selects BPER Banca to discuss sale - sources

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Italian banking fund that owns Carige (CRGI.MI) has selected BPER Banca (EMII.MI) to discuss the sale of the ailing lender it rescued in 2019, two people familiar with the matter said confirming a report by ANSA news agency. Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Valentina...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Stock exchanges, Europe tries redemption with Powell in focus. Good Bper in Milan, down Carige

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges on the rise, after their weekly debut in the red, and operators focused on the next moves of central banks: the ECB, according to chief economist Lane in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, he is unlikely to raise rates this year, while the number one of the Federal Reserve, Powell, is ready to use his tools to prevent high inflation from consolidating. Powell is expected by the US Senate Banking Commission in the preliminary hearing for his second term.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Germany urges Malaysian owner to help save ailing shipyard

The German government on Monday called on Malaysia-based Genting Group to contribute financially to the rescue of a shipyard it bought five years ago in northern Germany The shipyard, MV Werften, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner, German news agency dpa reported.Germany has said it is willing to discuss providing considerable state aid to the shipyard to prevent it from going under, which would mean a loss of 1,900 jobs in the economically depressed northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.But a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry made clear...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

274K+
Followers
266K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy