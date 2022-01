Jan. 5 Update: The Berrien County Health Department has recommended that it's best to wear masks that are at least two or three layers. This note is to make sure you are informed of COVID-19 expectations and protocols for the start of in-person studies for spring semester on Jan. 10. Please note that some of these expectations and protocols have changed due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in the U.S. and around the world.

