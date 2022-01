Last night I reached out to Sea World asking about the condition of the sea lion who was rescued off the 94 freeway yesterday and I got a response. "As of today, Saturday at noon PST, the sea lion has been eating, active and is exhibiting normal sea lion behavior. SeaWorld’s veterinarians will assess the animal and continue to give it the rehabilitation it needs." They also wanted to note that in Sea World's 50 year history, they have rescued, rehabilitated and released healthy animals back to the wild. I've had to call their line a few times because of sea lions with fish hooks, fishing line around necks or flippers, and shark bites and know that this is meaningful work that Sea World does.

