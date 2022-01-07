ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

BVI NATIONAL ARRESTED FOR FAILURE TO HEAVE TO WHILE OPERATING A VESSEL IN CORAL BAY, ST. JOHN

By Source staff
stjohnsource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA BVI National was arrested on Dec. 28, 2021, in St. Thomas, USVI. on a criminal charge when he allegedly failed to stop his vessel when ordered to do so by United States Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbp.gov

AMO, Law Enforcement Partners Intercept Vessel with over 1,400 Pounds of Cocaine near St. Croix

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands— US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), intercepted Sunday a vessel with four citizens of the British Virgin Islands found transporting 1,470 pounds (667 kilos) of cocaine. The estimated value of the contraband is nearly $20 million.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bvi#St Thomas#Usvi#Air#Cbp
fox5ny.com

Police find 7 bodies, including multiple dead children, inside home

MOORHEAD, Minn. - Authorities said Sunday that the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in Moorhead. Those family members called police.
MOORHEAD, MN
cruiseradio.net

Search For Carnival Cruise Ship Jumper Called Off

A woman in her 20s went overboard during a sailing of the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning. But by Sunday evening, no trace of the young woman had been found and the search was called off. The ship, which was on a three-night sailing from Long Beach, California to Ensenada,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bad Left Hook

Police seize 425 pounds of crystal methamphetamine smuggled in boxing equipment

For any boxers in training and tweakers in the audience that may be wondering why the holiday treat they ordered hasn’t arrived in time for Christmas day - Don’t blame pandemic supply chain delays. Blame Thai customs officials, who seized a shipment of boxing equipment stuffed with 425 pounds [193 kilograms, if you go in for that sort of thing instead] of crystal methamphetamine earlier this week.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Man says he was threatened into smuggling $1M in crystal meth

A man claimed he was threatened in Mexico to smuggle more than $1 million in crystal meth into the United States, according to an arrest affidavit. Luis Francisco Mercado, 46, a Mexican citizen, was arrested and charged with import, attempt to import and conspire to import the meth. On Dec....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
imperialvalleynews.com

Man Charged for Trafficking ‘Ghost’ Guns

Manhattan, New York - A Rhode Island man was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed today with conspiring to traffic firearms and with making false statements. According to court documents, Robert Alcantara, 34, of Providence, was arrested Thursday and presented in the District of Rhode Island. “Untraceable ‘ghost guns’ pose...
MANHATTAN, NY
Otis Adams

Treasure Hunter Jailed After Refusing To Tell Where the Loot is Hidden

Deep-sea treasure hunter Tommy Thompson was declared in contempt of court on December 15, 2015 and has been in prison ever since, his $1,000 a day fine mounting. Thompson's crime was refusing to disclose the location of 500 gold coins he found from a historically famous shipwreck which was overwhelmed by a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina. Six years and counting, the research scientist is, so far, keeping his secret.

Comments / 0

Community Policy