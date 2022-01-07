Employers added 199,000 jobs in December — less than half of forecasters' prediction
NPR
3 days ago
Restaurants, factories and construction companies all added workers last month, but a lot fewer than forecasters had expected. The Labor Department said today the U.S. employers added just 199,000 jobs in December. And that's the slowest pace of hiring seen in all of last year. Now, there's some encouraging news in...
By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […]
The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The just-released December 2021 jobs numbers — which showed the fewest jobs added during any month of last year — is one of several proof points that illuminate the not-so-great economy we're in right now. Or, at the very least, one that's far from normal. Meanwhile, the Omicron Covid variant also continues to rage around the US, exacting a punishing toll on the economy in various ways. Staffing, for example, is a problem everywhere from restaurants to movie theaters and commercial flights. Inflation is also perilously high. And despite it all, no one is getting a new stimulus check from the federal government anytime soon.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate declined from 4.2 percent in November to 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report that came out Friday, Jan. 7. A closer look at the data shows that employers added 211,000 private sector jobs, while the government shed 12,000 jobs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong. U.S. jobless claims rose by 7,000 last week to 207,000. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week gyrations, rose by nearly 4,800 to just below 205,000. […]
America's employers added 199,000 jobs in December, falling far short of analyst forecasts. Economists had forecast that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. December hiring was little changed from the 210,000 jobs added in November, the Department of Labor said Friday. In...
Most people want to find a job that keeps up with inflation and provides some level of work-life flexibility, but they also want to be happy. After all, most Americans spend at least eight hours a day working — and often without paid time off. It’s the $125,000 question...
Thinking about leaving your job to get a better gig? You're not alone. New estimates from the government show a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November amid the ongoing "Great Resignation." They were well-positioned to make the leap: At the end of that month, the United States had 10.6 million job openings.
For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
The US economy ended 2021 on a sour note with a worse-than-expected employment report Friday underscoring the challenges awaiting President Joe Biden in the new year, as the Omicron variant runs rampant and his legislative agenda stalls. "Last year ended with fewer new positions being created than expected, but the headline payroll number really should not be the focus of attention," economist Joel Naroff said.
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Richard Clarida, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, said Monday he will resign on Jan. 14, two weeks before his term was set to end on Jan. 31. Clarida, who was tapped for the Fed by President Donald Trump, was not going to be renominated by the Biden administration. Clarida has become embroiled in a controversy involving a stock transaction in 2020 shortly before the central bank took action to prop up the economy. His announcement comes one day before Chairman Jerome Powell testifies to the Senate, a hearing at which he was expected to be asked about Clarida's investment decisions. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been especially critical of Fed officials for buying and selling assets during the crisis, accusing them of a conflict of interest. Clarida did not mention the controversy in his resignation letter. Two other senior Fed officials resigned in the fall after disclosures about their investments during the pandemic.
