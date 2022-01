LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It will be quite the sendoff for a man who was born in a shack in the Nevada desert 82 years ago, says UNLV Associate Professor of History Michael Green. "When you have a former president delivering your eulogy and the current president attending your services, it says something about you," Green told me this week. What it says is Reid was quintessentially an American story, literally rising from poverty and propelling himself through his own grit and determination into the highest reaches of American government.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO