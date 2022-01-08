Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states. The raids...
More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to "piss off" those refusing the jab. Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks he made on Tuesday, when he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.
NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday reported its first COVID-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said. Omicron cases in the country have now risen to 2,135, the official told a small group of reporters...
NEW DELHI — As daily coronavirus cases rise at an unprecedented pace, Indian officials announced they will proceed with holding elections in five states beginning on Feb. 10, but will enforce a temporary ban on campaign rallies, which health experts have warned could spread the virus. For weeks, India...
India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers. The rollout expands the country's limited double-booster effort launched last week for older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers amid the Omicron surge. "Omicron...
President Joe Biden's remarks this week signal a shift in his administration's COVID-19 strategy. He once stressed "independence" from the virus, but is now preparing Americans to live with COVID-19. On Thursday, some of his former medical advisers flagged that it's time to seek a "new normal." As President Joe...
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The year 2021 opened and closed under the cloud of COVID-19, with countries in Southeast Asia experiencing more serious outbreaks after largely avoiding widespread infections and deaths during the first year of the pandemic. Populations across...
France President Emmanuel Macron vowed to make life miserable for those unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus, promptly facing backlash from people around the world. “I really want to piss off the unvaccinated,” Macron told the French newspaper Le Parisien. “And so we are going to continue doing that, until the end.”
Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced new travel restrictions for Umrah travel to Saudi Arabia following a surge of new imported COVID-19 cases in the country. It was revealed that travellers returning from Saudi Arabia have the highest COVID-19 positivity rate and there are 9 clusters associated with Umrah travel.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that amid falling lethality rates for COVID-19, Spain wants European officials to consider whether to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system.The change would mean treating COVID-19 as an “endemic illness” rather than a pandemic, Sánchez said Monday, adding that deaths as a proportion of recorded cases have fallen dramatically since the initial onset of the pandemic.“I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, slowly, opening the debate at the technical level and at the level of health professionals, but...
For the second time in less than a year, photos of Muslim women have been uploaded to an application pretending to offer online “auctions” in India.The discovery has prompted outrage, with the Indian government promising it will take action.The app, created on hosting platform Github, derives its name from the phrase Bulli Bai, a derogatory term used for Muslim women. Users who open the app are shown images of women – mostly doctored photos – with the tag line: “Your Bulli Bai of the day”.Hundreds of women, including journalists, social workers and other prominent personalities in India, found their images...
Recently, for the first time, the United States was added to a list of “backsliding democracies,” by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. Other similar organizations have also reported that the United States’ democratic institutions have eroded. Former president Donald Trump’s effort to undermine...
Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
