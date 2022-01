Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hammer home the central’s bank commitment to cooling red-hot inflation when he makes the case for his second term. "We know that high inflation exacts a toll, particularly for those less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation. We are strongly committed to achieving our statutory goals of maximum employment and price stability. We will use our tools to support the economy and a strong labor market and to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched," he noted in prepared testimony released late Monday ahead of tomorrow’s renomination hearing.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO