Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

India has started administering Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to priority groups as infections surge across the country.Termed a “precautionary dose” by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, the third vaccine shot is currently being given only to healthcare and frontline workers along with those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities.Last week, the government had said the booster dose would be the same one taken by individuals last year.In a tweet, federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the booster shots were being rolled out across the country.He added that the Modi government was ready to protect citizens from Covid...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO