ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Data Redundancy and Retrievability in an Oil and Gas Asset

By Tata L.N. Murthy
oilmanmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe oil and gas asset has five phases: exploration, appraisal, development, production and decommissioning. Invaluable data from its five life cycle phases is highly essential throughout the oil and gas asset life cycle. During the initial phases, geology and geophysics data, reservoir data, drilling logs and well details are necessary to...

oilmanmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

The Highest-Paying Jobs in the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry has seen a great deal of volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic. A collapse in demand at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 sent oil and gas prices tumbling to historic lows. More recently, supply has struggled to catch up to demand, leading to price increases in the energy sector that are driving significant inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
accesswdun.com

LISTEN: What will affect oil and gas prices in 2022?

David Rundell shared with us on Maine Street some of the factors both political and economic that will influence the price of oil and gas in 2022. He also notes why Saudi Arabia is so interested in renewable energy. The reason might surprise you but it makes perfect sense. Rundell is a consultant for Arabia Analytics having spent all fo his 30 years of his Foreign Service career in the Middle East.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Qatar’s Increased Revenue from Oil and Gas

Qatar is one of the largest exporters of LNG in the world. The country has planned to increase its public spending from the revenue gained from these exports. The shortage of oil and gas supply and economic recovery around the world has led to the oil prices reaching new heights. Qatar like all other energy exporters is set to reap benefits from this scenario.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Drilling#Oil Company#Oil Field#Data Redundancy#Invaluable Data#An Oil And Gas Asset#Fdp
oilmanmagazine.com

How Oil and Gas Companies Can Recruit, Train and Retain Top Talent

As millennials and Gen Z professionals begin climbing the ranks of corporate leadership, organizations are grappling with how to train and retain talent, while recruiting top performers. This is particularly challenging for the oil and gas industry, which has traditionally boasted a loyal employee base that passes tried and true industry practices from one generation to the next. Yet, younger employees are no longer expecting to stay with one company – or even one industry – for their entire career.
INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

Accelerated Oil-Related Mergers and Acquisitions and Characteristics of an Attractive Oilfield Services Business

After experiencing a historic drop in demand during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. oil market has rebounded strongly due to a worldwide recovery in demand that has outpaced initial expectations. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices reached $80+/bbl in late Q3 2021 for the first time since 2014, while international demand has recovered to approximately 99.3mm bbls/d, just 2.4 percent lower than the December 2019 level of 101.7mm bbls/d. Barring further widespread shutdowns and travel restrictions, oil demand is expected to resume its pre-COVID growth trajectory in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilmanmagazine.com

How Will the Natural Gas Shortage Impact Fuel Dealers and Homeowners?

Supply chain disruptions, storage issues, rising demand and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have caused natural gas prices to skyrocket around the world. After years of unusually inexpensive natural gas, prices in the U.S. have doubled. In Europe and Asia, prices have surged to record highs. This is...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TechRadar

Shifting the oil and gas industry to a digital first mindset

For businesses across the globe digital transformation has epitomized the last decade and has exploded in the last 12 months. Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen organizations in every sector from retail to manufacturing to public sector, quickly double down on modern cloud and SaaS technologies, and remote or hybrid working in order to maintain business continuity. For many industries including the oil and gas sector, digital transformation is just the first step and now is the time to fully embrace a digital first mindset to deliver digital experience, productivity, efficiency and thrive in a world where digital is a prerequisite. Here’s why.
INDUSTRY
irei.com

New York State Teachers freezes investments in oil and gas companies

The New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) has frozen investment in the top 20 oil and gas holdings and thermal coal reserve holdings that pose climate-related risks to its investment portfolio. The companies represent a market value of $1 billion. The pension fund is also planning to divest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market May See a Big Move | Aker Solutions, WorleyParson, Meridium, ABS Consulting

Global Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oceaneering International INC, TechnipFMC, Meridium INC, ABS Consulting INC, Aker Solutions ASA, Fluor Corporation, Bureau Veritas S A, Intertek Group PLC, WorleyParson Limited, EMandI LTD, Applus RTD Group & Genesis Oil and Gas Consultants Limited.
INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

Search for Oil and Gas Affecting Australian Reefs

8,000 square kilometers of the area near two marine parks in Australia has been designated for seismic testing. This will endanger the lives of 100 species and put one of the healthiest reefs in the world at a risk. The Australian government has planned to explore oil and gas 260...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Oil and gas stocks sizzle on OPEC deal; Brent crude tops $80

The energy sector (XLE +3.6%) sprints to the top of the S&P sector standings for the second straight day, as Brent crude (CO1:COM) tops $80/bbl, +1.6% at $80.27, and WTI (CL1:COM) +1.6% at $77.33 and perhaps headed to a nearly six-week closing high. The jump in prices follows OPEC's announcement...
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Navigate potential obstacles to oil and gas deals

Growing regulatory concerns ranging from orphan well liabilities to ESG considerations is making it even more critical to understand the potential obstacles to oil and gas deals. Successful navigation of regulatory issues has proven to add significant value to a transaction. Three former employees with the Alberta Energy Regulator –...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
Zacks.com

News From Eni & Shell Dominate Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

E - Free Report) entered into a countrywide electric vehicle (“EV”) charging agreement, while European peer Royal Dutch Shell plc (. RDS.A - Free Report) signed a gas production deal with Oman. News related to BP plc (. BP - Free Report) , Helmerich & Payne (. HP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy