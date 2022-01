The co-founder of the gaming company Games Workshop received a knighthood. Earlier this week, Sir Ian Livingstone was honored with a knighthood via the Queen's New Year Honour's List 2022. Per the official list published by UK government, Sir Livingstone was honored for his services to the "online gaming industry," tied to his work with Eidos Interactive and Square Enix in the 1990s and 2000s. Notably, Livingstone acquired many of Square Enix's hit franchises during his time with Eidos, including the Tomb Raider and Hitman franchises. Livingstone also contributed to the Tomb Raider: Anniversary project, which was released in 2009.

