ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

New strength for the New Year

By Theresa Rowe Shaped by Faith
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

Because of this decision we don’t evaluate people by what they have or how they look. We looked at the Messiah that way once and got it all wrong, as you know. We certainly don’t look at him that way anymore. Now we look inside, and what we see is that...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

New year, new resolution

A New Year’s resolution is for personal development and spiritual gain. While there is nothing wrong with personal development, most people have a natural inclination towards comfort. They do not like rocking the boat, and while Believers know that God calls us to be boat-rockers, our insides often avoid rocking the boat at all costs.
LIFESTYLE
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope baptizes 16 babies in Sistine Chapel after year's break

Pope Francis baptized 16 babies in the splendor of the Sistine Chapel on Sunday, resuming a decades-old Vatican tradition which had been interrupted last year by the pandemic. Francis told the parents of the nine girls and seven boys whom he formally ushered into the Catholic church through baptism that their duty was to “preserve the Christian identity” of their children. As he has in the past, Francis immediately sought to put the parents at ease, telling them to make sure their babies, wearing lacy, frilly outfits and wrapped in soft wool blankets, didn’t become too warm during the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armor Of God#New Birth#Weather#Word Of God#Christmas#Messiah
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

We can work harder at lovin' each other

“You know,” Bubba said as he settled onto the old church pew at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, “if it wasn’t fer the calendars, I couldn’t tell one year from the next.”. “Nobody could,” Possum said. “That’s why God made calendars.”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
jewishaz.com

A New Year – a new beginning

Another year has begun. What kind of year just passed and what kind of a year lies ahead? These are just two of the questions we will ask ourselves as we do each year at this time. It was a year that was filled with traumas and destruction and more...
The Independent

Pope moves to reorganize Vatican doctrine office

Pope Francis took the first step Monday to reorganize the Vatican’s powerful doctrine office, removing the No. 2 official widely believed responsible for a controversial document barring blessings for same-sex couples because God “cannot bless sin.”Francis named Archbishop Giacomo Morandi, currently the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, bishop of the Italian diocese of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla. The move amounts to a demotion since Morandi currently has the title of archbishop, yet is heading to a small diocese, not an archdiocese.The Vatican said Morandi would nevertheless retain the title of archbishop “ad personam.”The Congregation for the...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy