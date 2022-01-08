ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England sweating over Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler’s fitness

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JT9kJ_0dgCv6wi00

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe admits he does not know whether Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow or Jos Buttler will be fit for England’s Ashes finale in Hobart.

All three sustained painful injuries during a taxing fourth Test in Sydney, with Stokes awaiting scan results on a side problem while Buttler (left index finger) and (Bairstow (right thumb) both fear that X-rays will confirm fractures.

The trio will all be needed to dig deep and help their team scrap for a draw on day five, with England facing the prospect of 98 overs at the crease when they resume on 30 without loss and 358 adrift.

But for one, two or all three of them, whatever effort they give could be their last contribution of the campaign.

Sam Billings has already been added to the squad as wicketkeeping cover for Buttler and Bairstow, with Saturday’s emergency stand-in Ollie Pope and Dan Lawrence also waiting in the wings.

Assistant coach Thorpe, who is leading the squad while Chris Silverwood completes his Covid-19 isolation, said: “We’ve obviously got some blows. It’s possible [they will miss the final Test] but we will be assessing all of that at the end of the game.

“Obviously, Sam has been called into the group and that’s obviously a good indicator of some of the concerns we have with the injuries.

“But I am sure the lads will take whatever they need to take to get themselves in a position where they are capable of performing on the final day. They will all bat and they will all do their very best, I know that.

“At the end of the game we have to assess who is potentially going to be available. With Stokes, his injury is not a great one being an all rounder.”

England hope Silverwood will be back in time to help put the jigsaw together in Tasmania, with much depending on whether or not Stokes turns up fit enough to play as a specialist batter.

In the meantime, Pope did his prospects of a recall no harm by willingly taking the chance to step up from the sidelines and take on the gloves.

It is a role he has performed only half-a-dozen times in first-class cricket and once before in Tests, but he came out in credit after taking four catches.

Two were regulation, but a couple of sharp grabs standing up to Jack Leach could give him a much-needed boost of confidence should he find himself restored to the middle order next time out.

He could even be considered as a short-term fix as keeper next week, though Billings is a likelier deputy having made an 11-hour road trip to join the squad from the Gold Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wekkn_0dgCv6wi00

“I thought Ollie did fantastically well, it’s a bit like a goalkeeper… if you don’t really notice them that means that they’ve done very well,” said Thorpe.

“It took me a while to realise it was him back out there. That gives us gives us options.”

Australia are likely to have selection headaches of an altogether happier kind after Usman Khawaja scored twin centuries – 137 and 101 not out – on his first appearance in two-and-a-half years.

He was only supposed to be a one-game replacement for Travis Head after the latter caught Covid-19 in Melbourne, but it would be a remarkable move to ease back out of the XI after such a dominant display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37y4JU_0dgCv6wi00

The man himself is fully prepared to stand down, though.

“At the moment I’m quite resigned to the fact that I’ll probably miss out,” he said.

“That’s just from talking to [head selector] George Bailey about continuity. That’s important, I’m not totally against that process.

“I felt like throughout my career, a lot of changes were made and I was on the wrong side of them so I’m the first to say that I think there needs to be structure and stability.

“I actually like the processes that the selectors have been taking throughout the series so at the moment I’m not really expecting to play the next match.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Duo make Premier League return and Bairstow hits ton – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 7.FootballKieran Trippier signed for Newcastle 🤝⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AsikAMHCtS— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)Which got the thumbs up from Eric Dier.The @premierleague has got back a good one https://t.co/OM9Dztjm9Y— Eric Dier (@ericdier) January 7, 2022John Terry was also impressed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Sam Billings in line to make England Test debut in Hobart after Bairstow and Buttler pick up blows

Sam Billings is in line to make his Test debut in Hobart next week after he was called up to the England squad less than two hours before he was due to leave Australia. The Kent captain, who has been playing for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, has been brought in to help alleviate England's injury woes with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow all doubtful for the final match in the series.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Graham Thorpe
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
Travis Head
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Dan Lawrence
The Associated Press

England’s Jos Buttler to return home with broken finger

SYDNEY (AP) — England’s Jos Buttler has a broken finger and will be returning home to end a difficult Ashes tour for the 57-test capped wicketkeeper batsman. England team management said after the dramatic finish to the fourth test that saw the tourists cling on for a draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday that Buttler has a “fractured left index finger” and that he will return home on Monday for further assessment and treatment.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: English batters tinkering with technique during this Ashes series has proved dangerous with Ben Stokes, Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns all guilty of it... but credit to Jonny Bairstow and those who finally showed some fight

Let's start by recognising the character shown at the SCG by three of the biggest hearted players in the England team. I said before this fourth Test England should be playing as if their lives depended on it and Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood all displayed passion, determination, heart and fight. It was no surprise the third day fightback was led by those three.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

JASON GILLESPIE: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler is a ripping bloke and a real leader in the dressing room... but Jonny Bairstow delivers best when he's given the gloves

It is a long-held belief of mine that you get the most out of Jonny Bairstow when you select him behind the stumps — and statistics comprehensively back this up. In 49 Tests as a wicketkeeper, he averages 37.37 with the bat. As a frontline batter that mark was 27.12 before this match. His innings of 113 in Sydney was only the second time he'd scored a hundred in 31 appearances without the gloves.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England are battered and bruised with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow all in doubt due to injury for the final Ashes Test... but they have to stagger on as Joe Root faces up to big change for pink-ball match in Tasmania

England will head to Hobart on Monday facing a string of tough decisions as they try to work out how to manage their walking wounded through the last leg of a traumatic Ashes. The tourists are set to be without both vice-captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for the floodlit pink-ball match in Tasmania.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fitness
The Independent

Mark Bonner delight as Cambridge encapsulate magic of FA Cup with Magpies scalp

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner saluted his players as they proved the magic of the FA Cup is still alive after the League One side dumped Premier League Newcastle out of the competition.Joe Ironside’s second-half goal secured a famous 1-0 third-round win at St James’ Park on an afternoon when recent Magpies signing Kieran Trippier was handed an insight into the problems his new employers – who have lost striker Callum Wilson to injury for eight weeks – face.Asked about the suggestion that the FA Cup is not what it once was, Bonner said: “It certainly is to teams at our...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton yet to receive any Yves Bissouma bids, says Graham Potter

Brighton boss Graham Potter said there had been no contact from any club regarding Yves Bissouma following the 2-1 extra-time FA Cup win at West Brom Reports have linked the Seagulls midfielder, who is on international duty with Mali ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with Aston Villa.Asked at his post-match press conference after the game at the Hawthorns if any club had been in touch about Bissouma, Potter simply said: “No.”He was then asked if he would expect that to change this month, and said: “Who knows? That’s the transfer window, you never know.”Bissouma has 18 months left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sam Billings ‘100 per cent ready’ for England Test debut after ‘whirlwind’ few days

Sam Billings is ready for an unexpected Test debut in next week’s Ashes finale after a “whirlwind” call-up that saw him swap a flight back to England for a 500-mile road trip.Billings has been in Australia enjoying a starring role with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League but was less than two hours away from jumping on a plane home when he was asked to link up with the Test team.With wicketkeeper Jos Buttler ruled out of next week’s series-ending clash in Hobart due to a fractured finger and Jonny Bairstow also carrying a thumb injury, Billings looks set...
SPORTS
The Independent

Battling England keep Australia at bay – day five of the fourth Ashes Test

England survived by the skin of their teeth to snatch a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney denying their rivals the chance to stay on course for a 5-0 clean sweep.A tense final day of brave resistance and frequent changes in momentum ended with England’s last wicket pairing of Stuart Broad and James Anderson facing the music together.They held on, with Anderson’s first six balls of the innings also representing the final six of the match as the tourists scraped their way to 270 for nine.Ashes results1st Test @ Brisbane: Aus won by 9 wkts2nd Test @...
SPORTS
AFP

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Newcastle's miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round. Chelsea scored four times in the first 40 minutes in a 5-1 demolition of Chesterfield, while Everton avoided another damaging defeat for manager Rafael Benitez as they needed extra-time to see off Hull 3-2. England international Kieran Trippier made his debut as Newcastle's first signing since a controversial takeover by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. But the Magpies have still won only one match all season and were embarrassed by a side two divisions below them in front of a furious full house at St James' Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

England face survival bid after Khawaja ton – day four of the fourth Ashes Test

Australia set up a final-day battle between England’s fragile batters and their own rampant bowling attack as they looked to take a 4-0 Ashes lead in Sydney.Usman Khawaja marked his return to Test cricket after two-and-a-half years on the sidelines with his second century of the game – 101 not out to follow his prior 137 – leaving England 387 behind.That is surely out of their grasp, meaning a day five rearguard is their best hope of stalling home momentum.Twin hundreds in post-war Ashes cricketUsman Khawaja (Sydney, 2021)Steve Smith (Edgbaston, 2019)Steve Waugh (Old Trafford, 1997)Arthur Morris (Adelaide, 1947)Denis Compton (Adelaide,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy