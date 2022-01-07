ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Dollar Braces for Nonfarm Payrolls Test

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS employment report today could be critical for markets. FX and stock markets quiet, but yield spike hurts gold. Oil powers higher as supply disruptions get priced in. The main event today will be the US employment report for December, which could be huge for the dollar and equities as rate...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Dollar Tumbles Broadly as CPI Matched Expectations, Risk Cleared

Dollar tumbles broadly in early US session even though consumer inflation data hit multi-decade highs. The move could be seen as a result of clearing the risk of even worse inflation reading that could force Fed’s hand. For now, Canadian Dollar is the strongest one as boosted by rally in oil prices. Sterling and Aussie are following closely on broad risk-on sentiment. On the other hand, Yen is under some selling pressure.
Reuters

Strong rise in U.S. consumer prices gives Fed little respite

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer inflation running at levels not seen in more than a generation will keep the Federal Reserve on track with interest rate hikes and other changes expected in coming months to try to tame the surge in prices. That's the take from economists and...
#Us Dollar#Nonfarm Payrolls#Inflation#Fx#Fed#Adp#Nfp#Ism#Omicron
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Reuters

Dollar firm as inflation test looms

SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week with support as traders bet U.S. inflation data and appearances from several Federal Reserve officials would bolster the case for higher interest rates. After dipping on Friday, the greenback stood around its 200-day moving average against the euro at $1.1357...
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar dips as US dollar recovers

The Canadian dollar has started the week in negative territory. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading slightly below the 1.27 line. There are no scheduled Canadian releases this week, so US events will have a magnified impact on the movement of USD/CAD. Canada employment data improves. The Canadian...
FXStreet.com

US Payrolls Disappoint for the Second Month: Economy seems strong despite Omicron

December NFP hires 199,000, forecast was 400,000. Unemployment falls to 3.9%, underemployment to 7.3%. 10-year Treasury yield rises to 1.766% a pandemic high. Dollar and equities fall as markets reposition portfolios. American employers hired far fewer workers than expected in December as the Omicron variant registered vastly more cases in...
actionforex.com

Consumer Headwinds as Inflation Soars

After the sharp risk sell-off following the release of the December FOMC minutes, focus is on whether sentiment rebounds or stays shaky. Today’s key release is the US jobs report due out 14:30 CET. ADP was much stronger than consensus for today’s jobs report but ADP is not considered a good indicator for official jobs growth. That said, if jobs growth in December was indeed above 800,000, it increases the probability of the Fed hiking already in March and tightening more in 2022 than currently priced in, so risk may not react positively to a strong number this time around. Also look out for whether the labour force increases, as a rebound in the labour force is likely needed for stronger jobs growth in 2022.
investing.com

Nonfarm Payrolls: Traders Eye March For Interest Rate Liftoff

It seems like just yesterday that we were talking about how NFP reports could cause less market volatility because the path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy was set for more than half a year (in fact, it was just two months ago). How quickly things change!. However, after...
invezz.com

Gold price prediction with US nonfarm payrolls data in focus

Gold price remains below the crucial level of $1,800. The focus is on the US nonfarm payrolls dat. Earlier in the week, hawkish FOMC meeting minutes triggered a selloff. Gold price remains below the crucial level of $1,800 after dropping below it in the previous session. The focus is now on the nonfarm payroll figures from the United States later in the day.
kfgo.com

Futures edge higher ahead of nonfarm payrolls report

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of a closely watched jobs report, with an index of economy-linked value shares on track for its third straight weekly gain. The Labor Department’s report, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show U.S. employment growth likely...
FXStreet.com

USD: Why a strong Nonfarm Payrolls may not be enough?

Between hawkish FOMC minutes, a strong ADP report and surge in Treasury yields the U.S. dollar should be stronger. However in the last 48 hours, the greenback pulled back against the Japanese Yen, saw modest gains versus commodity currencies and consolidated against euro and sterling. This is partially due to the sell-off in stocks but at the end of the day the Federal Reserve clearly telegraphed their plans to raise interest rates at the end of the year. The minutes, ADP and Treasury yields simply reinforced the central bank’s guidance.
