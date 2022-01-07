US Dollar Braces for Nonfarm Payrolls Test

After the sharp risk sell-off following the release of the December FOMC minutes, focus is on whether sentiment rebounds or stays shaky. Today’s key release is the US jobs report due out 14:30 CET. ADP was much stronger than consensus for today’s jobs report but ADP is not considered a good indicator for official jobs growth. That said, if jobs growth in December was indeed above 800,000, it increases the probability of the Fed hiking already in March and tightening more in 2022 than currently priced in, so risk may not react positively to a strong number this time around. Also look out for whether the labour force increases, as a rebound in the labour force is likely needed for stronger jobs growth in 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO