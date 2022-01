Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the NBA hardwood. There is just no denying that. On Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron showed why he is the most complete player of all-time as well. Everyone knows he can score the ball at will and dish out highlight-worthy assists to an open teammate, but that also makes his defense criminally underrated.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO