Immigration

Hong Kong Leader Orders Probe of 13 Officials Who Went to COVID-Hit Party

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has ordered an inquiry into the behaviour of 13 senior government officials who attended the birthday bash of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the 170 guests tested positive for the coronavirus. The officials, along with 19 members...

www.usnews.com

Washington Post

Hong Kong bans all flights from U.S. and seven other countries as omicron spreads

HONG KONG — Hong Kong officials on Wednesday implemented the city’s strictest restrictions since the coronavirus was first detected here two years ago, including banning all passenger flights from eight countries, as it holds firm to a “zero-covid” policy amid a growing outbreak of the omicron variant.
TRAVEL
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourvalley.net

China orders lockdown of up to 13 million people in Xi'an

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of as many as 13 million people in neighborhoods and workplaces in the northern city of Xi'an following a spike in coronavirus cases, setting off panic buying just weeks before the country hosts the Winter Olympic Games. State media reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Carrie Lam
The Independent

Birthday party attended by top pro-Beijing officials in Hong Kong becomes potential Covid cluster

Over two dozen pro-China Hong Kong lawmakers and officials were among the 170 guests who flouted government rules by attending a large birthday party held in the city this week, causing a major political uproar.All the guests at the party have been ordered to isolate due to possible exposure to Covid-19.The party was held on Monday to celebrate the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a local delegate to the National People’s Congress.Health authorities have confirmed at least one Covid case and identified a second preliminary one linked to the party amid a spike in cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid tests ordered for 14 million in China's Tianjin

The northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Sunday advised its nearly 14 million people to stay home while it conducted mass Covid testing after a spate of recent cases, including two caused by the Omicron variant, state-controlled media reported. Tianjin emerged as a new area of concern after more than 20 Covid cases were reported there in the last few days, most of them imported from abroad, according to the National Health Commission. They include at least two cases of the Omicron variant, as well as 15 infections among elementary and middle school students, according to various state media reports. The city near the capital Beijing launched its mass testing early Sunday, advising residents to stay at or near home to be available for the community-level nucleic-acid screening.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Hong Kong#Legislature#Covid#Restaurants#Covid Hit Party#Reuters#Omicron#Home Affairs#Independent Commission#Corruption
AFP

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine after false positive

Multiple Hong Kong officials and lawmakers will be allowed to leave a quarantine camp after one of two coronavirus cases detected at a party they attended was declared a false positive on Saturday. But on Saturday, health officials said the second case -- a woman whose virus test was conducted by her doctor husband -- was a false positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hong Kong quarantines all 100 guests of scandal-hit birthday party

At least 100 people in Hong Kong including top government officials have been sent into quarantine after they were found to have attended a large birthday party. Leader Carrie Lam had said she was "disappointed" to hear about the event that involved the city's elite. Parties like these were not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
China
China
WSOC Charlotte

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday...
IMMIGRATION
travelmole.com

Hong Kong leader slams Cathay Pacific over Covid rule breach

The Omicron variant has found its way into the Hong Kong community beyond the strict quarantine system. The first community transmission has been blamed on a Cathay Pacific crew member who allegedly breached home quarantine rules. "Omicron is raging around the world and it has now found its way into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cathay Pacific faces 'legal action' over Hong Kong virus outbreak: leader

Cathay Pacific is being investigated and faces possible legal action over an Omicron variant coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong that began with the airline's employees, the city's leader said Tuesday. The revelation came as chief executive Carrie Lam announced the suspension of all kindergarten and primary schools until after the Lunar New Year in early February. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a strict zero-Covid strategy that has kept cases low but largely cut the international finance hub off from both the mainland and the rest of the world for the last two years. A recent outbreak traced to Cathay air crew who breached home quarantine has sparked a dramatic tightening of already strict social distancing controls and travel restrictions, causing renewed anger among residents and businesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Warns Hospitals Against Rejecting Patients Over COVID Curbs as Cases Decline

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported fewer COVID cases on Friday as several cities have curbed movements, while a top official warned hospitals not to turn away patients after a woman's miscarriage during a lockdown in the city of Xian sparked outrage. China reported 116 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed clinical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH

