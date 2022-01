LOS ANGELES (CBS/CBSLA) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget died Sunday. He was 65. Saget was reportedly found dead in his Orlando hotel room just after 4 p.m. Sunday. His cause of death has not yet been released. Best known for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House,” Saget has been a household name and favorite for nearly 40 years. “Full House” premiered in 1987 and ran its final episode May 23, 1995. Philadelphia-born and @TempleUniv alumni #BobSaget found dead in a hotel room in Orlando. He performed in a comedy show last night in Jacksonville. No signs of foul play or drug use...

