Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Renfrow in his Week 18 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Hunter Renfrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes play in Week 18 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has reeled in 99 passes and leads his team with 1,025 receiving yards plus seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 123 times, and averages 64.1 yards per game.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.8% (123 total) of his team's 591 passing attempts this season.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Renfrow has averaged 51.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 14.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Renfrow was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 76 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Renfrow has put up 49.3 yards per game with two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 17 targets.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

