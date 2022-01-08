Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his Week 18 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs' team-high 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 191 carries, with eight touchdowns.

He's also caught 52 passes for 336 yards (21.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (50.3%).

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Over his five career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 50.4 rushing yards per game versus the Chargers, 16.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of five games versus the Chargers Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Chargers give up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 17 yards on four receptions.

Jacobs has run for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.

He's added eight catches for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

