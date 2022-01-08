ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Josh Jacobs in his Week 18 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) celebrates the touchdown scored by running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jacobs' team-high 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) have come on 191 carries, with eight touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 52 passes for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's handled 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 50.4 rushing yards per game versus the Chargers, 16.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of five games versus the Chargers Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Chargers give up 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Colts, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 17 yards on four receptions.
  • Jacobs has run for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 yards per game) with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's added eight catches for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

