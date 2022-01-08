Friday's Scores

The Gainesville girls were eliminated from the Sparta Lady Trojan Tournament on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs fell to Greenwood 55-28. Three area high school basketball teams competed in the semifinals of the George Kell Classic on Friday. On the girls’ side, Salem fell to Marmaduke 49-29, and Melbourne defeated Valley View 65-41. Melbourne’s boys edged out Rivercrest 58-57.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO