NFL

Chiefs seek 13th straight win vs. Broncos

ctnewsonline.com
 2 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sees the regular-season finale today at Denver as a way for the Kansas City Chiefs to tune up for another long playoff run, no matter when that might begin. The Chiefs (11-5) lost the pole position in the AFC bracket with their controversial...

www.ctnewsonline.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reaches historic feat that not even Peyton Manning, Joe Montana achieved

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now reached yet another historic feat in his five-season run with the team. Mahomes entered the Chiefs’ Week 18 road clash against the Denver Broncos with 149 passing touchdowns in 62 career games played. The one-time NFL MVP winner has notched three campaigns with at least 30-plus touchdown passes, which include the ongoing season as well.
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Vic Fangio News

The Denver Broncos will wrap up their season on Saturday afternoon with an AFC West bout against the Chiefs. By Sunday afternoon, they could be on the hunt for a new head coach. That’s right. Vic Fangio’s future is in jeopardy following the Broncos’ 7-9 showing so far this season,...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Team With the Best Chance to Win the Super Bowl

The NFL’s 2021 regular season has come to an end after a wild Week 18. The 14 playoff teams are set, with the top seed in each conference earning a first round bye. The remaining dozen squads are going to duke it out in the Wild Card round. Though each playoff team has given itself […]
NFL
elitesportsny.com

The 3 Best Chiefs vs. Broncos Player Props

The Week 18 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was one of two flexed by the league into a nationally televised Saturday spot. The Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention, but will look to make things difficult for the Chiefs, who aim to finish the regular season with a victory. A win for Kansas City would ensure that it finishes no worse than second in the AFC standings, while also forcing Tennessee to win its game on Sunday in order to prevent the Chiefs from sneaking back into the conference’s top spot. The number one seed in the AFC would provide Kansas City with a first-round bye as well as home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, so the team will surely be fully invested here.
NFL
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Bolton’s fumble return for TD gives Chiefs 13th win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs had to come from behind to defeat the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs won 28-24 over the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 12-5 on the season. Kansas City goes into the playoffs on a one-game win streak.
NFL
9News

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game between the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Broncos: First half discussion

It’s the final week of the NFL’s regular season — and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road against the Denver Broncos. What’s on your mind during the first half of the game?
NFL
NFL

