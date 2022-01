“Life doesn’t end with a day, a week, a month or even a year. It only begins every new second.”. The new year is around the corner. We love celebrating it with our loved ones. But if you are not with them (a big hug from me) and missing them then try sending special messages to your loved ones with Reiki. Even if you are not around them, you can still send your love enveloped in Reiki.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO