Suns vs Heat Betting Odds

Cover picture for the articleJae Crowder: Day To Day (Reconditioning) Marcus Garrett: Out (Health and safety protocols),. Gabe Vincent: Out (Health and safety protocols) 112.4 (3) Points/Gm 103 (3) 18.5 (20) Possessions/Game 17.2 (9) 47.5 (2) Field Goal % 44.4 (10) 36.9 (5) 3PT % 34.9 (15) 54.1 (4) Effective FG % 52.6...

Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Heat (24-15) play the fifth of their six-game road trip Saturday night, taking on the Phoenix Suns (30-8). Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Heat vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Heat...
NBA
Miami Heat Make Statement in 123-100 Blowout Against Phoenix Suns

The Miami Heat have never made excuses. Despite the injuries, the health protocols, they have never felt sorry for themselves. They realize absences are part of the game. Regardless of the players they have available, they just show up to play basketball. That is exactly what happened in Saturday's convincing 123-100 victory against the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns.
NBA
Heat vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (25-15) play against the Phoenix Suns (9-9) at Footprint Center. Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022. Miami Heat 123, Phoenix Suns 100 (Final) The Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee show looks incredible. Got chills watching the trailer. So many new shows I want to watch. But can’t. I’m on book deadline for the next month!📚>📺 – 1:54 AM.
NBA
Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns 1/8/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Miami Heat vs Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (1/8/22) The Phoenix Suns (30-8) host the Miami Heat (24-15) Saturday night in a matchup between Western and Eastern conference contenders. The Heat currently have home court advantage in the first round and need to place as high as they can in the standings. They are 12-4 at home this season compared to 12-11 on the road. The fanbase is one of the best at hyping their players because fans eagerly await a return to the days of their LeBron James Big 3 dominance and consistent finals appearances. The Heat made the finals as an underdog two seasons ago, but they have added key pieces to reinforce their roster and become a favorite. Although health has been an issue, the Heat continue to be resilient and win games at a good rate. They are coming off an important win against the Portland Trail Blazers that stopped their two game losing streak in its tracks. Jimmy Butler (ankle), Gabe Vincent (COVID), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), and KZ Okpala (wrist) are all game time decisions. Bam Adebayo (thumb) is expected to be out for at least another week, while Victor Oladipo (quad) could make his season debut soon. Once the Heat are healthy, they will feature one of the best two-way lineups in the NBA.
NBA
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

