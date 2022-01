California’s proposed new Budget is about to drop. We decided to get ahead of the game and invited Chris Hoene, Executive Director of the California Budget and Policy Center, to talk about what to expect. The California Budget and Policy Center prepares fact-based, nonpartisan analyses of state budget and public policy issues, and is informed by California’s demographic, economic, and social contexts, while also advancing public policies they believe will help all Californians achieve shared prosperity. Chris spoke with us about what he expects to see in the new Budget, how it was shaped, the surplus, and the Gann Limit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO