MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The chief medical officer at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital says the omicron variant of the coronavirus is taking a toll on younger patients and those with special needs. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carlos Mestre told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that “we are seeing many more patients under the age of 5 affected by the variant as opposed to variants in the past, and there are a couple of factors. Number one, the lack of vaccinations for that age group. And number two, this omicron variant tends to operate on the upper airwaves and tends to affect children.” Dr. Mestre added,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO