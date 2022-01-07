8 Vegan Eco-Friendly Hotels Around the World

A dishwasher is a handy household appliance, letting you skip the tedious household chore of washing dishes — and they're an eco-friendly way to clean, too. But dishwashers also take up a lot of kitchen space, and if you live in a small space — whether that's a tiny urban apartment or an RV traveling cross-country — you may not have room for a dishwasher. That's where Bob the mini dishwasher comes in. This ultra-compact dishwasher is around the size of a microwave, so it's easy to sit on a countertop or even tuck under the sink, and unlike a conventional dishwasher it doesn't need a water hookup. Instead, Bob has a tank you can fill and it uses less than a gallon of water per load. That makes it a breeze to add a dishwasher anywhere you want one.
