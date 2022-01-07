ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 07/01/2022

 5 days ago

DCC (DCC) was a much traded share, with roughly £876.8m (0.137%) worth of shares being bought and sold. Overall, 31% of the companies in the FTSE 100 Index were up, and 68% were down; giving a negative summary of the day so far....

The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Markets recover as eyes on Fed Powell's testimony

(Alliance News) - European equities steadied on Tuesday, with London's FTSE 100, which saw banking stocks shield it from deeper losses in Monday's session, underperform continental peers. The likes of Barclays returned gains on Tuesday, though blue chip retailers and gambling stocks had a strong session in London. New York...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Value-growth rotation battle on Wall Street

* S&P 500, DJI dip, Nasdaq rises; FANGs up, transports weak. * Real estate weakest major S&P 500 sector; energy leads. Jan 11 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. VALUE-GROWTH ROTATION...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Nasdaq Composite: Yielding to the downside

* U.S. equity index futures red; Nasdaq 100 off >1%. Jan 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ COMPOSITE: YIELDING TO THE DOWNSIDE (0900 EST/1400. GMT) With CME e-mini Nasdaq...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Royal Dutch Shell B (RDSB)

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 10 January 2022 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI GLOBAL TRUST PLC (the "Company") On 9 November 2021 the Company published its annual report, setting out its intention to undertake a sub-division (the 'Share Split') of each ordinary share of 10 pence each ('Existing Ordinary Share') into 5 ordinary shares of 2 pence each ('New Ordinary Shares'). At the Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 16 December 2021, shareholders approved the Share Split.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks slide as rate jitters build

* Major U.S. indexes slide; chips, FANGs hit harder. * All major S&P 500 sectors down; cons disc weakest group. Jan 10 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS SLIDE...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 10th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
The Independent

Darktrace shares soar after sales and earnings outlook upgraded

Cyber security group Darktrace has hiked its full-year sales and earnings outlook thanks to a near 40% surge in customers.Shares in the firm raced 11% higher, having jumped up by 25% at one stage, as it cheered a 39.6% rise in customer numbers to 6,531 and a leap in revenues of at least 50% to around 190 million US dollars (£140 million).It now expects revenues to grow by between 42% and 44%, up from previous guidance of 37% to 39%, while it also upped its earnings margin range.The firm listed in April but endured a volatile start to life as...
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday. despite staging a comeback late in the day, as bets that the. U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March. led investors to pare risky assets and lifted the 10-year. Treasury yield to a two-year high.
Life Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Tech strikes back!

TECH STRIKES BACK! (0849 GMT) Quite a spectacular rebound for European tech stocks this. The sector's index is up well over 2% about 30 minutes after. the opening bell, which suggests many traders believe. yesterday's retreat was somewhat overdone. As you can see below, there's not one single constituent of.
Life Style Extra

London open: FTSE nudges down as housebuilders slide

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Monday, with housebuilders under the cosh. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,481.30. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "The initial exuberance of the New Year was soon replaced by a more wary outlook, as the impact of earlier than expected rate hikes were being priced in.
