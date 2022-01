At the hospital, Steve and Kayla worry about John and Marlena before Steve changes into a Santa costume for the annual party. They talk about missing their kids who are stuck in Seattle. The hospital party also makes Kayla think about the people who can’t be there. She separates Steve’s thick mustache to give him a kiss. She sits on his lap as she unwraps his gift, which is a bracelet. He thought it would go nicely with the anchor necklace he gave her years ago on their honeymoon. She loves it and kisses him again.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO