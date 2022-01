The Oklahoma City Thunder lost in rare blowout fashion against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 135-105. The Thunder, who have been a top-half team in the league in terms of defensive rating this season, did a poor job in the first half containing the Timberwolves and specifically Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves, who scored just 98 points in the first meeting between these two teams on Wednesday, managed to get 73 points in the first half.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO