100 movies that became TV shows

The Oscar-winning actor, writer, director and activist, died on Jan. 6. Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed Poitier's death to ET. The film and TV icon made history in 1964 as the first Black actor, and the first Bahamian, to win an Oscar and Golden Globe in a leading role, which he earned for Lilies of the Field. He became one of Hollywood’s leading men starring in a heap of classic films including,To Sir With Love, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.
Comments / 0