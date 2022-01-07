CES: LiDAR of the pack – Q&A with Innoviz

Could you tell us a little about Smart Eye and the headline message that you are putting out at this year’s CES?. Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behaviour in complex environments. We are on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and multi-modal Interior Sensing solutions. In addition to automotive, we also have a Research division, which provides the world’s leading research organizations, with high-fidelity eye-tracking systems and the iMotions bio-sensor software platform for human factors research, and Affectiva’s Emotion AI for Media Analytics.

