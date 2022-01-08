ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga is 'Serious' and 'Very Much in Love' With Boyfriend Michael Polansky, Source Says

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky are two-plus years into their relationship, and they're still walking on air. A source tells ET, "Lady Gaga and Michael are still together and enjoying their relationship." The source adds, "Gaga and Michael are serious and are very much in love." The 35-year-old...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Bradley Cooper Recalls the Moment When Lady Gaga 'Blew My Mind'

Bradley Cooper says there was a scene in A Star Is Born that seemed simple (keyword: seemed) but truly it was a tall order for someone of Lady Gaga's stature to pull off so exquisitely. And it was in that seemingly simplest moment that the 46-year-old actor says his mind was blown away by the triple-threat star.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Michael Polansky
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Tony Bennett
doniphanherald.com

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took 'three or four hours' every time

Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took “three or four hours” every time. The 35-year-old star – who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film – was keen to be as involved as possible with her character and helped costume designer Janty Yates with her looks for the project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston and other bad news on TV series

Lady Gaga is the star of the new Ridley Scott film that is about to arrive in all Italian cinemas, House of Gucci. The singer is building a solid career in film, however we do not forget her beginnings on the small screen in American Horror Story 5. But before taking on the role of the Countess, she made a cameo ne The Sopranos that it went a little unnoticed. Lady Gaga in these days has returned to talk about this experience, admitting that she hates to review the scene in which she participated because she does nothing but notice all her mistakes. What are the other news with which we will try to make your day worse? An episode of The Simpsons has been censored in China, but we also have bad news about the actor and presenter of X Factor Ludovico Tersigni. And then do you know that a Marvel actress who was punished by Instagram for making a spoiler?
MUSIC
Vogue

Lady Gaga Is Ethereal In Bridal-Esque Rodarte

Despite the cancellation of a physical event for the annual Palm Springs International Film Awards, Lady Gaga still dressed up for the occasion. The British Vogue cover star – who’s been granted the prestigious Icon Award for her awe-inspiring performance in House of Gucci – looked every bit the style star that she is in an ensemble straight off the runway.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
95.5 FM WIFC

The Year in Music 2021: It’s all Gucci for Lady Gaga

Whether it’s showing her American patriotism by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” or tapping into her Italian ancestry for a movie role, Lady Gaga showed all sides of herself this year. She continued to seamlessly balance her music and acting careers, and has the awards buzz to prove it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gucci#Pda#Wireimage Gaga#Italian#House#Mtv#Harvard
Billboard

Swarovski Crystal Exhibit Highlights Gloves Worn by Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson

“It’s literally like living in a disco ball here,” says fashion designer Michael Schmidt during a video call from the new exhibit that he’s put together spotlighting iconic fashion items worn by mega-stars and all featuring Swarovski crystals. Taking sparkling and dazzling to new heights, the exhibition of embellished costumes opened in November at Swarovski’s Kristallwelten — that’s Crystal Worlds in English — a park and museum, opened in 1995, that’s located near the jewelry company’s headquarters in Wattens, Austria.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Begins House of Gucci's Awards Season in Rodarte

Lady Gaga went full glam to virtually receive her House of Gucci award. The superstar took to Instagram to thank the Palm Springs International Film Awards for giving her their Icon Award for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Though the in-person awards gala was cancelled due to the pandemic surge, the A Star is Born actor still wore full glam to post her selfie and acceptance speech.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Raisa Flowers, Lady Gaga, and More

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. With a new year comes the opportunity for a beauty reset. But it's not just about tossing out the old to make room for the new. As this week's best beauty Instagrams remind us, sometimes it's about dusting off past favorites for round two or going back to the basics before another season of head-turning looks.
MAKEUP
KESQ News Channel 3

Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition

The 2022 Palm Springs Awards Gala would've been held tonight but the celebrations were canceled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The honorees were still recognized for their accomplishments. One of those was the one-and-only Lady Gaga Lady Gaga received the Icon Award for her performance in the film "House of Gucci." “To The post Lady Gaga celebrates Palm Springs Film Award recognition appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

Britney Spears Appears to Unfollow Younger Sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

After a public falling out over the last year, Britney Spears has seemingly made the decision to cut off her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on social media. To start the new year off, the 40-year-old singer appears to have unfollowed her sister on Instagram although we don't know the exact timing of the action. The Twitter account Pop Crave initially shared the news in a tweet on Saturday, Jan. 1.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy