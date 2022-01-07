Friday Faves

Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey has been her partner for more than 50 years. The Food Network star told People, "He's just the best friend anybody could have." The couple's love story began in 1963 after Garten visited her brother at Dartmouth College and met Jeffrey, who was also attending the school. They were married five years later on December 22, 1968, and he's been her biggest supporter ever since. Garten even credits her hubby as being one of the catalysts behind her decision to leave her White House job to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons (via Insider). "Jeffrey said, 'If you love it, you'll be really good at it. And that's the best advice anybody ever gave me," she explained.

