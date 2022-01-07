Friday Faves

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHi friends! Happy Friday! What are you up to this weekend? We’re finishing putting the Christmas stuff away – it’s taken a while lol- and celebrating Livi’s birthday! I can’t believe this little goose is turning 10 tomorrow. They say time flies and they don’t lie. We brought her home from...

richmondmagazine.com

5 Faves: Soothe the Soul

A classic introduction to rib-sticking Japanese ramen soups, the silky pork broth is slow-simmered, becoming nearly milky rich once joined with starchy noodles, a soft-boiled egg, charred pork and fish cake. 2. Banh Canh. $9.50 at Pho So No. 1. A steamy tureen of pork broth filled with rice or...
FOOD & DRINKS
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ‘Feel Like It’s Their Destiny’ to Have Kids: They’re ‘More Than Ready’

And baby makes three? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are gearing up to expand their family, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Babies are definitely on the brain,” the source says of the “Peaches” singer, 27, and the model, 25. “They both feel like it’s their destiny to have kids together and they are definitely ready.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
Cosmopolitan

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Look So Much Alike

Ava Phillippe is looking increasingly like her mother, Reese Witherspoon—as testified by her latest red-carpet appearance with the actress. On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo arrived at the red carpet together for the premiere of Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2. Reese wore a red checkered dress and matching red pumps, while Ava opted for a black dress featuring a laced lapel paired with black single-strapped heels. Despite being just as naturally blonde as her mother, Ava debuted pink hair in the trending curtain bang style, bringing both color and edge to her classic black-and-white ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Mila Kunis Just Wore Those Awful $600 Sneakers That Refuse to Go Away

Regardless of how many bodyguards under their employ or how sophisticated their security detail, there's one thing celebrities will seemingly never be safe from: thinking Golden Goose sneakers are cool. The intentionally dirty-looking shoes have been worn by Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, J.Lo, and so many other A-listers whose better...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Jeffrey Always Makes This For Ina Garten

Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey has been her partner for more than 50 years. The Food Network star told People, "He's just the best friend anybody could have." The couple's love story began in 1963 after Garten visited her brother at Dartmouth College and met Jeffrey, who was also attending the school. They were married five years later on December 22, 1968, and he's been her biggest supporter ever since. Garten even credits her hubby as being one of the catalysts behind her decision to leave her White House job to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons (via Insider). "Jeffrey said, 'If you love it, you'll be really good at it. And that's the best advice anybody ever gave me," she explained.
RECIPES

