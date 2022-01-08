Tim "TK" Kelly

Kelly Barnes Calkins, 63, passed away on December 10, 2021 in Little Rock, AR. Kelly, who was born on November 26, 1958 in Shreveport, LA. to Ray and Ginger Barnes, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Her primary focus was always her family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ron Calkins; daughter, Zoe Calkins and her fiancé, Jake Dell; parents, Ray and Ginger Barnes of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Terry Mills(Gene Brown)Sarasota, FL and Dallas Dermody (Mike)Celina, TX ; and sisters-in-law, Carol Calkins, Dallas, TX, and Karen Calkins Link(Ken) Benton, LA and brother-in-law, Scott Calkins(Debbie) Baton Rouge, LA, and mother-in-law Jean Calkins, Bossier City, LA and numerous other aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
