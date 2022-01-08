ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Tim "TK" Kelly

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

July 12, 1957 - January 6, 2022. Tim “TK” Kelly, 64, of Columbus, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Bryan LGH East in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m....

rdrnews.com

Lucy Kay Russell

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lucy Kay Russell of Roswell. On Friday December 24, 2021, she was admitted at ENMMC with COVID symptoms complicated by COPD and a heart attack. She departed peacefully on Monday December 27, 2021 surrounded by loved ones.
ROSWELL, NM
inkfreenews.com

Kelly R. Hochstetler

Kelly R. Hochstetler, 57, of Pierceton, died at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where she was admitted on Dec. 13. Born May 8, 1964, in Alliance, Ohio, she was a daughter of James Vincent and Caroline Sue (Zachary) Davenport. Surviving is a...
PIERCETON, IN
Sandusky Register

Shirley Irene Chicotel

HURON — Shirley Irene Chicotel, 84, of Huron, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing Facility. Born in the Little Italy section of town in 1937, Shirley’s sauce recipe was handed down from her mother, Reva, but with some later alterations, always over rigatoni, others thought it was a hint sweet like her big soul. Her meatballs were always the same size and tender rather than baked. Midwestern women like Shirley, back then who made good sauce, also made good chili and meatloaves. Shirley’s were, therefore, good too. For dessert, Shirley’s best was lemon meringue pie, but the Christmas cookies were nuts. She hated dirty dishes and liked bright coffee and Pepsi. Shirley’s 2016 rendition of Christmas in Dixie did not go viral but it might have.
HURON, OH
kicdam.com

Joan Kelly, 81, of Larrabee

A public memorial services for 81-year-old Joan Kelly of Larrabee will be held in the Spring of 2022. Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee is in charge of the arrangements.
LARRABEE, IA
peakofohio.com

Lois S. King

Lois S. King, age 78, of Urbana, passed away December 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on February 9, 1943, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Cleo and Mary (Sauble) Miller. She is preceded in death by her brother: Howard Miller; sister-in-law: Nancy...
URBANA, OH
bossierpress.com

Kelly Barnes Calkins

Kelly Barnes Calkins, 63, passed away on December 10, 2021 in Little Rock, AR. Kelly, who was born on November 26, 1958 in Shreveport, LA. to Ray and Ginger Barnes, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Her primary focus was always her family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Ron Calkins; daughter, Zoe Calkins and her fiancé, Jake Dell; parents, Ray and Ginger Barnes of Bossier City, LA; sisters, Terry Mills(Gene Brown)Sarasota, FL and Dallas Dermody (Mike)Celina, TX ; and sisters-in-law, Carol Calkins, Dallas, TX, and Karen Calkins Link(Ken) Benton, LA and brother-in-law, Scott Calkins(Debbie) Baton Rouge, LA, and mother-in-law Jean Calkins, Bossier City, LA and numerous other aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Maria T. Williams

Mrs. Maria T. Williams, of Bascom, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Courtyard at the Millpond in Marianna, Florida. Mrs. Williams was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Florida. Graveside celebration of life services will be held...
BASCOM, FL
TribTown.com

Laura Brooks

Laura Brooks, 65, of North Vernon, died December 24, 2021, at Our Hospice Inpatient Facility in Columbus. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Lake Charles American Press

Taylor Grace Fontenot

LAKE CHARLES ~ Taylor Grace Fontenot born on Aug. 11, 2001, daughter of Allen Joseph Fontenot Jr., and Jessica Burge Fontenot, joined her best friend, Jesus on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 20. Taylor was a member of Livingway Pentecostal Church in Lake Charles. She was a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
wamwamfm.com

Marjorie Rash Miller

On December 20th, 2021 we bid farewell to Marjorie Rash Miller. Marge shined her light on those she knew for a mere 85 years. Those who were fortunate enough to know her were keenly aware that she never met a stranger, and that you were truly seen by her in even the briefest of encounters.
VINCENNES, IN
WSJM

Andrew Michael Kinchen

Andrew’s life began July 15, 1975, in Benton Harbor, Michigan. He grew up in Hartford where he graduated high school. He then went on to Lake Michigan College. Andrew liked to rebuild computers, listen to rock music, working in his yard and helping his neighbor. Andrew loved being a dad and wrestling with his boys.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
thepampanews.com

George G. Liberty

George G. Liberty, 62 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully took Jesus’ hand into eternity while surrounded by the joyous laughter of his family as they reminisced of their many shenanigans together on Thursday, December 2, 2021, while in Pampa Regional Medical Center where he had been fighting Covid. He graced this world with his presence on May 25, 1959, in Lynwood, California to George Sr. and Dixie Lea Liberty.
PAMPA, TX
WSJM

Mary Catherine Smith

Mary Catherine Smith,65, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 25, 2021 at Spectrum Health, Lakeland, St. Joseph, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 28, 2021 4:03 PM.
WATERVLIET, MI
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher James Thomas

On Dec. 28, 2021, Christopher James Thomas passed away due to gunshot injuries. His mother, Tonya Thomas, is asking the community for help to properly lay Chris to rest. No mother should have to bury a child. Because of Chris’s constant struggles mentally and emotionally in this life, his mother’s...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Larry Darnell Luss

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Larry Darnell Luss, 62, of Natchez, who died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Natchez, will be Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Greater Mt. Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow at the Elgin Cemetery under...
clintoncountydailynews.com

Braylie Pauline Kellogg

Braylie was a sophomore at Rossville High School. She was a life-long member of 4-H where she enjoyed showing sheep. She was a lover of animals, was passionate about playing basketball, volleyball and softball, enjoyed music, was an avid Purdue fan, and loved hanging with her family and friends. Braylie was a sweet young lady, with a shy disposition until she warmed up to you. That is when her goofy personality and fun sense of humor shined through. Braylie was also a strong young woman that persevered through many of life’s obstacles and did so with grace and humility. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Natchez Democrat

Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald

NATCHEZ – Graveside service for Jakari Jamal Fitzgerald will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Rounds Cemetery, in Natchez, MS. JaKari was born in Natchez, MS, June 30, 2021, to Darren Fleming and Lamonica Fitzgerald. He returned to heaven Dec. 26, 2021. Although so small and precious, JaKari made a big impact on our lives. He and his twin brother, JaMari were born three months early and weighed only 1 pound 10 ounces. Our precious boys were kept in NICU in Jackson, MS for five months. JaKari will be remembered as a fighter, for he fought to stay with us, but it was just not to be. He is our little angel, and we will forever hold him dear in our hearts.
NATCHEZ, MS
