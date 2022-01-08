ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vitalik proposes new ‘multidimensional’ Ethereum fee structure

Cover picture for the articleThe proposal titled “Multidimensional EIP-1559” was laid out in a blog post on Wednesday in which Buterin noted that different resources in the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) have different demands in terms of gas usage....

cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Revisits His Predictions Over Past Decade

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin kicked off the start of the new year by revisiting some of the predictions he had made — for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and crypto in general — over the past decade. According to a series of tweets published on New Year’s Day, Buterin highlighted an...
u.today

Bitcoin Tanks to $42K for 3 Reasons, JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About ETH, Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day. Do not miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Yesterday, the crypto community was shaken by Bitcoin's 7.5% daily drop to $42,412. The price of the flagship crypto was sent down for three reasons, the first being the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible interest rate hike as early as this March. U.S. equities plunged sharply on the news. Second, a nationwide internet shutdown due to protests in the second-largest Bitcoin mining hub, Kazakhstan, forced local miners to switch off their equipment. Third, the violation of Bitcoin's important support level at $45,655 puts it on track to dip below the $40,000 level, according to Mark Newton, managing director at Fundstrat Global Advisors.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Halfway To Perfection, Says Vitalik Buterin As He Outlines Vision For ETH 2.0

Ethereum’s Buterin Thinks That The Network Is Half-Way There After 6 Years. The programmer outlined his vision for the network and blockchain itself. Emphasis was placed on scalability and security. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterik says he believes that the network is about halfway through its development. The programmer disclosed...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum is widely adopted already and could be a huge winner with its major upgrade on the way. Solana boasts the fastest-growing ecosystem in crypto. Avalanche's blockchain is super-fast and continues to gain traction with developers. Some people trade cryptocurrencies. They buy the digital coins and then sell relatively quickly....
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Crypto Market Sell-Off, Aave Institutional DeFi Pool, Ethereum Could Lose Defi Dominance, Gas Fee Spike on Polygon, NASCAR Reject Crypto Sponsorship, Whales Move $176 Million Doge

Kazakhstan or the Fed: Which is Behind the Crypto Market Sell-Off?. Aave Launches Institutional DeFi Pools, Ethereum Could Lose DeFi Dominance – JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) NFT Gamers Are Causing a Spike in Polygon Network Gas Fee. NASCAR Rejects ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ LGBcoin Sponsorship. Whales Move $176 Million...
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Rumours turn out to be misinformation

Investing.com - Bitcoin , Ethereum and Solana took different directions on Wednesday 5 January. While Ether is up 1.0 percent, BTC/USD is down -0.37 percent and SOL/USD is up 0.29 percent. Bitcoin: The $100,000 mark could soon be reached if the digital currency continues to take important market share from gold. Investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) estimates that cryptocurrency already accounts for 20 per cent of the store of value market.
FXStreet.com

Vitalik Buterin claims Ethereum was not ready for mass adoption and daily transactions

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin believes that the altcoin was not ready for mass adoption in its original form. Buterin has reiterated the need for scaling solutions to reduce the Ethereum network's transaction fees. NFT activity on the Ethereum network has exploded, hitting 247,000 ERC-721 transfers, topping the 2021 daily high.
investing.com

‘We are 50% of the way there,’ says Vitalik on Ethereum’s development

Vitalik Buterin has walked listeners through a five-part roadmap on the latest Bankless podcast where he outlined the necessary steps for Ethereum to survive and thrive. In order to achieve ultimate scalability and decentralization, Butalik claimed that Ethereum needs to be more agile and more lightweight in terms of blockchain data so that more people can manage and use it.
investing.com

Wait and see approach: 3/4 of Bitcoin supply now illiquid

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode has been delving into Bitcoin supply metrics to get a better view of the longer-term macro trends in its weekly report on Jan. 3. USDC on TRON Now Supported for Trading on Binance Exchange By DailyCoin - Jan 05, 2022. Circle, a global internet finance firm...
makeuseof.com

What Is DeFi? The Short Guide to Decentralized Finance

Over the past few years, you've probably heard the word "crypto" at least a couple of times, even if you have no real interest in it. The word "crypto" or "cryptocurrency" has become widely known, but "DeFi," another emerging trend, is less well-known. So, what is DeFi, how does it relate to cryptocurrency, and is it the future of finance?
investing.com

Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake Transition is 50% Completed – Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum’s transition from the widely used proof-of-work into the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake consensus algorithm has been one of the most anticipated events in the cryptoverse. Initially introduced in December 2020, users have had to wait over a year until the full PoS transition. In a recent podcast appearance, Ethereum...
investing.com

Coinbase exec says major Ethereum scaling improvements coming soon

Industry leaders, analysts and investors have been sharing their 2022 predictions for the crypto ecosystem, and Coinbase’s Chatterjee is confident that Ethereum will be at the forefront of Web3 and the crypto-economy as it scales. Coinbase exec says major Ethereum scaling improvements coming soon. Binance Labs leads $12M round...
investing.com

What’s ahead for crypto and blockchain in 2022? Experts answer, Part 3

Yat is the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, which delivers digital property rights to the world’s gamers and internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open Metaverse. “During the course of 2022,...
decrypt.co

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash 'Mostly a Failure'

The Ethereum co-founder took to Twitter to recap and update previous views. During the tweetstorm, Buterin shared a not-so-flattering take of Bitcoin Cash. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took to Twitter on New Years Day to highlight some of what he’s written and said about the blockchain space over the last 10 years and how those views have evolved. During the tweetstorm, Buterin also shared his current thoughts on Bitcoin Cash, an altcoin that was created in 2017 by forking the original Bitcoin blockchain.
investing.com

Ethereum white paper predicted DeFi but missed NFTs: Vitalik Buterin

Buterin started the Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) thread by addressing his article dated Jul. 23, 2013 in which he highlighted Bitcoin's (BTC) key benefits — internationality and censorship resistance. Buterin foresaw Bitcoin’s potential in protecting the citizens’ buying power in countries such as Iran, Argentina, China and Africa. Ethereum...
