Vitalik proposes new ‘multidimensional’ Ethereum fee structure

Here are the top four news stories over the past day. Do not miss anything important in the crypto industry!. Yesterday, the crypto community was shaken by Bitcoin's 7.5% daily drop to $42,412. The price of the flagship crypto was sent down for three reasons, the first being the U.S. Federal Reserve's possible interest rate hike as early as this March. U.S. equities plunged sharply on the news. Second, a nationwide internet shutdown due to protests in the second-largest Bitcoin mining hub, Kazakhstan, forced local miners to switch off their equipment. Third, the violation of Bitcoin's important support level at $45,655 puts it on track to dip below the $40,000 level, according to Mark Newton, managing director at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO